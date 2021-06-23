‘The world’s most carefully written wordsearch’
First in an occasional series, word search of the week is this, shared by @jackryeo over on Twitter.
The world's most carefully written wordsearch pic.twitter.com/miYw1tEpH6
— Jack Yeo 🌈 (@jackryeo) June 22, 2021
And just in case that’s tricky to see, here it is again in full.
And just a few of the things people said about it after the pic went wildly viral.
Whoever did this deserves a raise. Stellar work.
— Mango Whizz (@mangowhizz) June 22, 2021
Back when I was writing Star Wars wordsearches I had to remember not to use Obi-Wan Kenobi
— iucounu (@iucounu) June 22, 2021
not careful enough pic.twitter.com/iSDUcep8gX
— casper 🍄 (@cuppri_sun) June 22, 2021
That’s not how word searches work
— Set Sail For Ass (@Marshall_West99) June 22, 2021
And also this.
They put a lot of care into not spelling ANAL even once.
— Cleo Elanor 💜🏳️⚧️ (@cleo_thorn) June 22, 2021
I believe that may be the joke
— Aodhán 🇵🇸 (@Aodhan32) June 22, 2021
READ MORE
This American’s review of a British seaside trip had people in hysterics
Source Twitter @jackryeo
More from the Poke
This triathlon runner celebrating too early is a supremely satisfying fail
This angry Scottish football fan trying to kick a table – and missing – is simply perfect