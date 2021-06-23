Pics

First in an occasional series, word search of the week is this, shared by @jackryeo over on Twitter.

The world's most carefully written wordsearch pic.twitter.com/miYw1tEpH6 — Jack Yeo 🌈 (@jackryeo) June 22, 2021

And just in case that’s tricky to see, here it is again in full.

And just a few of the things people said about it after the pic went wildly viral.

Whoever did this deserves a raise. Stellar work. — Mango Whizz (@mangowhizz) June 22, 2021

Back when I was writing Star Wars wordsearches I had to remember not to use Obi-Wan Kenobi — iucounu (@iucounu) June 22, 2021

That’s not how word searches work — Set Sail For Ass (@Marshall_West99) June 22, 2021

And also this.

They put a lot of care into not spelling ANAL even once. — Cleo Elanor 💜🏳️‍⚧️ (@cleo_thorn) June 22, 2021

I believe that may be the joke — Aodhán 🇵🇸 (@Aodhan32) June 22, 2021

