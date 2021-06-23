Roy Keane’s reaction to the two self-isolating England players was classic Keane

Entertainment

Spoiler alert – Euros scores to follow.

Tuesday evening saw both England and Scotland kick off at 8PM for their Euros matches, with England grabbing a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic to finish at the top of their group, while – sadly – Scotland’s hopes of making the knock-out stages were dashed after a 3-0 defeat by Croatia.

Well Scotland scored a goal and drew one game so I have to say they have massively exceeded my expectations for the tournament. #ScotlandDMT #SCOCRO #ScotlandvsCroatia #SCO #EUROS2020 #DMT #McKenna — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) June 22, 2021

The fixtures were marred by the unfortunate absence of Scotland’s midfielder, Billy Gilmour, after he tested positive for coronavirus – though he remains asymptomatic.

His two Chelsea teammates, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, are also self-isolating due to spending too long with their friend after the England-Scotland match on Friday.

Ahead of the dual kick-offs, Roy Keane had a peak-Roy Keane reaction to the England players’ self-inflicted misfortune.

“Why would you want to speak to an opposition player for over 20 minutes? I don’t care if he’s your club team-mate or not – I very rarely speak to anybody for over five minutes!” 🤐 🗣Roy Keane's thoughts on Mount and Chilwell's chat with Gilmour#ENG | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/3hg3xjljQG — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 22, 2021

‘I hope your wife gets more than five minutes’ chat with you.’ ‘Never.’

While Keane is a bit of a Marmite figure – dark, probably quite healthy, but you don’t want to find him at the back of your cupboard – his remarks got most of the crowd going wild – well, the Twitter crowd.

If Scorsese did football pundits…

I love him. https://t.co/i25V7FodVG — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 22, 2021

"I very rarely speak to anyone for more than 5 minutes" – I’ve never related to anyone more. Genuinely. pic.twitter.com/nQmcDmWuuE — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 22, 2021

Got to love Roy Keane ' Why would you want to speak to the opposition for 20 minutes after the game anyway.' — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) June 22, 2021

I really like Keane as a pundit but it does sometimes feel like he’s playing a dramatised version of himself in a comedy drama. https://t.co/8rtx5vweMD — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) June 22, 2021

Roy Keane approaches football like he’s got deep-seated personal issues that only spontaneous acts of violence can contain, and I love that about him. https://t.co/YuBgvwwqmh — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 22, 2021

I've come to the realisation that Roy Keane is essentially an Irish Ron Swanson. https://t.co/ER4iJrgFtv pic.twitter.com/1nz48l0djy — Ryan Benson (@RyanRyanBenson) June 22, 2021

In a relatively uninspiring campaign, this might just be true.

This was the best part of that entire broadcast. There's only one Roy Keane! 😂pic.twitter.com/XepxrHGpKi — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 22, 2021

