Roy Keane’s reaction to the two self-isolating England players was classic Keane

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 23rd, 2021

Spoiler alert – Euros scores to follow.

Tuesday evening saw both England and Scotland kick off at 8PM for their Euros matches, with England grabbing a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic to finish at the top of their group, while – sadly – Scotland’s hopes of making the knock-out stages were dashed after a 3-0 defeat by Croatia.

The fixtures were marred by the unfortunate absence of Scotland’s midfielder, Billy Gilmour, after he tested positive for coronavirus – though he remains asymptomatic.

His two Chelsea teammates, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, are also self-isolating due to spending too long with their friend after the England-Scotland match on Friday.

Ahead of the dual kick-offs, Roy Keane had a peak-Roy Keane reaction to the England players’ self-inflicted misfortune.

‘I hope your wife gets more than five minutes’ chat with you.’

‘Never.’

While Keane is a bit of a Marmite figure – dark, probably quite healthy, but you don’t want to find him at the back of your cupboard – his remarks got most of the crowd going wild – well, the Twitter crowd.

In a relatively uninspiring campaign, this might just be true.

