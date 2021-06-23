Mark Hamill’s hilarious memory of this royal meeting went viral all over again

Celebrity

Time to rewind the clock to 1980 and the royal premiere of The Empire Strikes Back in London attended by Princess Margaret.

We only mention this after Mark Hamill shared this picture with his explanation of exactly why he’s looking where he’s looking.

This photo was taken moments after Billy Dee informed me that direct eye contact with royalty was punishable by prison and/or beheading (note @realbdw's sly enjoyment of his prank, as @TheFrankOzJam looks on) Obviously, I wasn't taking any chances! #NoHeadlessHamsterPlease 🤯 pic.twitter.com/27bq4NOg6L — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 23, 2021

Not the first time he’s told this tale but if any story merits a repeat viewing, it’s this one.

LMFAO😂😂. I can't believe you believed him — Ave (@Ave99975740) June 23, 2021

The good thing though is that of all the royals likely to enjoy the joke it would have been Margaret. — Forbestonow (@forbestonow) June 23, 2021

this story will never get old 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ziquCXnfkL — bea (@worshipfuIness) June 23, 2021

To conclude …

READ MORE

Simply 17 glorious times Mark Hamill totally owned Donald Trump

Source Twitter @HamillHimself