John Redwood trolled the BBC for not listing Brexit’s benefits and everyone made the same joke

In the unlikely event you’re wondering why everyone’s talking about Brexit again today, it’s five years since the referendum that set the UK on the path out of the EU.

It’s mission accomplished now and the UK hasn’t been part of the European Union since January last year.

And yet it appears that some ardent Brexiters still aren’t happy. People like Conservative MP and former cabinet minister John Redwood, who was on Twitter today trolling the BBC for their coverage of the Brexit Day anniversary.

The very embodiment of ‘you won, get over it’.

And if you’re thinking everyone made the same joke, you’d be right. Well, lots of people did …

You have over 100,000 followers here John. That would seem an adequate platform. List a few of these alleged benefits. We’re listening. — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) June 23, 2021

Crack on with your list Johnny… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 23, 2021

Were the great themes destroying UK farming, depleting UK food exports, betraying UK fishermen, hampering UK musicians, hamstringing UK film and TV industries, sticking a border down the Irish Sea, John? https://t.co/jilmWs8Fdb — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) June 23, 2021

Unelected Brexit minister Lord Frost literally just posted a job ad for someone to try and find some “positive gains”. https://t.co/XR1ylXWgug — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 23, 2021

Your thread is broken again. You have seemed to have left off listing the positive gains for all us constituents here in Wokingham. — Dave Lauchlan (@davelauchlan) June 23, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂 I have been asking John here to name the Brexit benefits for years – he hasn't brought one. Yet he has the gaul to complain when no one else can either. https://t.co/FZaRjbR8L5 — John West 🕯💙 (@JohnWest_JAWS) June 23, 2021

If you prefer it particularly straight talking …

Because there are none you👇 pic.twitter.com/NbS5KjVZl7 — Kevin (@AkamKevin) June 23, 2021

