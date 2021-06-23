Politics

John Redwood trolled the BBC for not listing Brexit’s benefits and everyone made the same joke

Poke Staff. Updated June 23rd, 2021

In the unlikely event you’re wondering why everyone’s talking about Brexit again today, it’s five years since the referendum that set the UK on the path out of the EU.

It’s mission accomplished now and the UK hasn’t been part of the European Union since January last year.

And yet it appears that some ardent Brexiters still aren’t happy. People like Conservative MP and former cabinet minister John Redwood, who was on Twitter today trolling the BBC for their coverage of the Brexit Day anniversary.

The very embodiment of ‘you won, get over it’.

And if you’re thinking everyone made the same joke, you’d be right. Well, lots of people did …

If you prefer it particularly straight talking …

