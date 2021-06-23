Entertainment

Which film characters have very little screen time but massive impact? These 17, for a start

Poke Staff. Updated June 23rd, 2021

A good film character connects with the audience, lives rent-free in their heads and is a powerful reference point when the story comes to mind.

It’s interesting that many of the most iconic characters in cinematic history didn’t actually get a great deal of screen time.

Across all eight Harry Potter films, Draco Malfoy clocks up about half an hour.

via Gfycat

In the opening scene of Scream, Drew Barrymore took just 12 minutes to carve her niche in Horror history.

And if you hear the words, ‘I’ll have what she’s having.’, you know exactly which scene they come from.

via Gfycat

Over on Twitter, Nina Lee asked people to bring these 15-minute heroes to mind.

Her own suggestion was Salma Hayek’s vampire princess, Santánico Pandemonium in From Dusk Till Dawn.

Good choice.

Some of these other responses might surprise you.

1. American Werewolf in London

2. The Lost Boys

3. The Wizard of Oz

4. The Matrix

5. Star Wars

6. The Terminator

7. Glengarry Glen Ross

8. Men in Black

9. The Big Lebowski

