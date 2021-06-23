19 hilariously crap solutions that actually work really well (well, most of them do)

Pics

There’s a rather fabulous subReddit called ‘Red Neck Engineering’ which is devoted to weird and wonderful DIY solutions to the many problems that life throws at us.

We mention it because not only does it throw up hilariously quirky hacks, many of them actually work. Can see a few problems with one of two of these though …

1. ‘An Upside Down Umbrella Keeps All Your Tools And Fittings From The Bottom Of The Ocean’

2. ‘Seen In Devon’

3. ‘Homemade Alarm System’



4. ‘Just don’t bring it to the boil’

5. ‘I See Nothing Wrong With This’

6. ‘Respect the sheer amount of time and effort this must have taken’

7. ‘Old Boat As Pool’

8. ‘One car is better than two. Kind of’

9. ‘Problem solver’

10. ‘Anxiety level 100000000’

