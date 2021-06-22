This TikTok about reaching out to a fan goes to a funny and unexpected place
TikTok couple Jay & Sharon share funny videos showing how badly their dates go, give terrible relationship advice and revel in Jay’s extreme cheapness – with a merchandise line based on that fact.
Jay recently shared this touching story about an interaction with a loyal fan.
@jayandsharon
I don’t usually post serious vids but hope this inspires others ❤️ ##CheapTok ##TrueStory
Gets you right in the feels.
No, not those feels – these ones.
Here’s what TikTok users had to say about it.
Someone named @pam_a_cake_ said
“You are just so generous …a true role model.”
