This TikTok about reaching out to a fan goes to a funny and unexpected place

Poke Staff. Updated June 22nd, 2021

TikTok couple Jay & Sharon share funny videos showing how badly their dates go, give terrible relationship advice and revel in Jay’s extreme cheapness – with a merchandise line based on that fact.

Jay recently shared this touching story about an interaction with a loyal fan.

@jayandsharon

I don’t usually post serious vids but hope this inspires others ❤️ ##CheapTok ##TrueStory

♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

Gets you right in the feels.

via Gfycat

No, not those feels – these ones.

via Gfycat

Here’s what TikTok users had to say about it.

Someone named @pam_a_cake_ said

“You are just so generous …a true role model.”

Source jayandsharon Image Screengrab

