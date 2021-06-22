Videos

This most dramatic of Peter Pan entrances went wildly viral because, well, watch

Poke Staff. Updated June 22nd, 2021

Not long to go now – probably – until people will be treading the boards once again. And it was in this spirit that @nathancykiert shared this truly memorable school production moment on Twitter.

Watch until the end because it just gets better.

The noise the audience makes is all of us.

And it got people sharing similar moments when things didn’t go quite right.

READ MORE

People are sharing their worst work cock-ups to make an intern feel better – 17 hilarious howlers

Source Twitter @nathancykiert

More from the Poke