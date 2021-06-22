This most dramatic of Peter Pan entrances went wildly viral because, well, watch
Not long to go now – probably – until people will be treading the boards once again. And it was in this spirit that @nathancykiert shared this truly memorable school production moment on Twitter.
Watch until the end because it just gets better.
can't wait for school plays again so we can get more moments like when my friend played Peter Pan pic.twitter.com/ECpdsDgt0w
— Nathan Cykiert (@nathancykiert) June 21, 2021
The noise the audience makes is all of us.
.@TheTonyAwards please consider this for a late nomination
— Nathan Cykiert (@nathancykiert) June 22, 2021
It happened so fast, I didn’t realize it was actually her head that did all the damage. Now the recovery is even more impressive.
— Just Jud (@curiouswitofJud) June 22, 2021
And it got people sharing similar moments when things didn’t go quite right.
That one was great but this will always be the best school play fuck up pic.twitter.com/LVS4S8bUgA
— Shug Knight (@Shugrug) June 21, 2021
I can’t wait for school plays again so we can get more moments like THIS https://t.co/KGWrJGcygA
— Hayley McGuirl (@halliemag11) June 21, 2021
I've gone down a high school musical gone wrong path
and this takes the cakehttps://t.co/ODOfq6r5yd
— RSC (@jumbatronic) June 21, 2021
in the non musical category, there's no way you can top this middle school "Scarface": https://t.co/23bRoWFM6H
— Industry Monkey (@IndustryMonkey) June 21, 2021
