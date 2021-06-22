These dogs share the same ‘derpy’ smile and it wins ‘aww!’ of the day

Animals

This is funny and totally adorable, these two dogs who share the same smile and it’s just fantastic.

‘The derpiness must run in the family,’ says TeisTom who shared it over on Reddit.

Aww!

‘Look at all those pretty teefies!’

kwyl ‘That blink got me a lot!’

tarystafts ‘The way they look at the camera, I can’t get over. They’re so cute …’

amenextore ‘Derpiness runs in that whole breed.’

Adventurous_Tell210

Source gfycat Reddit

u/TeisTom