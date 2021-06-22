Videos

Boris Johnson won’t like this brutal timeline of his handling of the Delta variant

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 22nd, 2021

We first encountered Led By Donkeys when they began holding prominent politicians to account by using their own words against them.

David Cameron was their first subject.

Hands up if you’d love a bit of that Ed Miliband chaos right now.

Several others followed, including these.

Awkward.

Their campaigns evolved to include such things as their fake March to Leave website, or this scathing takedown of Boris Johnson’s record.

If the PM wasn’t happy about that, we’d love to be a fly on his £840-a-roll wallpaper if he ever sees their assessment of his handling of the threat of the Delta variant, which is now the UK’s dominant strain.

At nearly six minutes, it’s fairly long – but the stream of stark facts makes it go by pretty quickly. It briefly contains some distressing scenes.

These are a couple of key dates from the timeline revealed in the video.

The reactions are exactly what you’d expect.

To sum up –

Source @bydonkeys Image Screengrab, Screengrab

