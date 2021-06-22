Boris Johnson won’t like this brutal timeline of his handling of the Delta variant

Videos

We first encountered Led By Donkeys when they began holding prominent politicians to account by using their own words against them.

David Cameron was their first subject.

Last night we started a little project to record for posterity the prophetic words of our leaders. Here’s the first one (Manor Rd / A10 in London). Eyes peeled for more #LedByDonkeys #TweetsYouCantDelete @David_Cameron @Ed_Miliband pic.twitter.com/9ED5MUPTTn — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 9, 2019

Hands up if you’d love a bit of that Ed Miliband chaos right now.

Several others followed, including these.

Our crowdfunded national advertising campaign starts this week. In the next 24hrs multiple @ByDonkeys billboards will start going up in Birmingham, Bristol, Cannock, Crewe, Glasgow, Leeds, London, Rochdale, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton. Only the first wave. Eyes peeled. pic.twitter.com/T754pe7pzr — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 28, 2019

As @Theresa_May arrives in Brussels with 37 days till Brexit, we’re here to welcome her with this giant billboard in the Place de Brouckère in the city centre. What do you call a Prime Minister whose only policy is something she thinks is *against* the national interest? pic.twitter.com/QFTHK68Ils — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) February 20, 2019

Awkward.

Their campaigns evolved to include such things as their fake March to Leave website, or this scathing takedown of Boris Johnson’s record.

If the PM wasn’t happy about that, we’d love to be a fly on his £840-a-roll wallpaper if he ever sees their assessment of his handling of the threat of the Delta variant, which is now the UK’s dominant strain.

At nearly six minutes, it’s fairly long – but the stream of stark facts makes it go by pretty quickly. It briefly contains some distressing scenes.

Happy non-‘Freedom Day’. Here’s how Boris Johnson screwed it up for everyone.pic.twitter.com/BrdS9K4Sai — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 21, 2021

These are a couple of key dates from the timeline revealed in the video.

The reactions are exactly what you’d expect.

Also known as "doing their best". https://t.co/OsFQJ6tknA — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) June 18, 2021

“i’ve seen nothing in the data that would lead me to deviate” is going to be used on Boris’ tombstone. — Zorn! O Zorn! (@SoMuchZorn) June 21, 2021

I'm old enough to remember 21st May when Boris Johnson said that he saw "nothing in the data that [led him] to think that we're going to have to deviate from the road map" for opening up on 21st June.https://t.co/eHPhTnrDey — The Boy In The Lightbox. (@LaserWave2) June 18, 2021

To sum up –

The Johnson variant is the most dangerous of all strains. — neil (@neil78249244) June 21, 2021

