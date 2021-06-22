The government is planning to make a plan for coming up with a social care plan – 11 favourite takedowns

News

If you weren’t already aware of the crisis in the UK’s social care sytem before coronavirus struck it such a deadly blow, the pandemic must surely have brought it to your attention.

Some issues include staffing shortages, low pay and morale and an unworkable funding system, but it’s all about to be solved by the implementation of a government plan.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: "We're finalising the work on bringing forward our proposals for coming up with a long term solution for social care." — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 21, 2021

There are two obvious problems with the statement –

1. That sounds like they’re thinking about maybe considering discussing doing something …

That's three thwacks into the long grass in one sentence. https://t.co/5Eq6pSfzgx — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) June 21, 2021

2. The strong sense of déjà vu.

Good to hear Downing Street saying they're "finalising" a plan for fixing social care. In unrelated news, here's Boris Johnson 698 days ago saying they had already prepared a clear plan for fixing social care. pic.twitter.com/KFSnvokBNX — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 21, 2021

These reactions sum up the situation.

1.

2019: “We will fix the social crisis in care… with a clear plan that we have prepared” 2021: “Yeah, I was just lying again. Still, look at my untidy hair – hilarious right?” pic.twitter.com/qI6UaN2Zyc — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 21, 2021

2.

UPDATE You remember that social care plan that was “clear” and “prepared” back in Aug 2019 Well today Johnson gave a status update on that: “We're finalising the work on bringing forward our proposals” WTF does that even mean? — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaNigrelli) June 21, 2021

3.

So just another barefaced liehttps://t.co/43ZcaOU3BZ — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 21, 2021

4.

all a bit 'we're preparing to prepare some preparatory ideas for doing this in future' https://t.co/tDIUFHKlNP — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) June 21, 2021

5.

Every year, I get students telling me they're 'finalising' their features and will *definitely* have it ready by deadline… it almost never is. https://t.co/5wSgKqsNtO — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) June 21, 2021

6.

We're working on the formula for announcing a date by which we'll be able to calculate how long it will take to not be able to work out an answer yet https://t.co/VbWvq7DPfU — Kathy Evans (@Kathy_CEO_CE) June 21, 2021

7.

The can has been kicked down the road for so long it’s almost disappeared.https://t.co/UeqRWs8Y7b — Joe Vitagliano (@DrJoeV) June 21, 2021

8.

It'll be in the same cupboard as Trump's 'healthcare plan', I daresay. How long will it take for our fearless 4th Estate to stop pretending Johnson is anything other than a shameless, self-enriching parasite? https://t.co/1oBERvhptS — simon maginn (@simonmaginn) June 21, 2021

9.

If one were to take this literally, the announcement coming by the end of the year might just be setting out proposals for how to come up with a plan. Were I a betting man, I might flutter on Hancock announcing a cross-party commission on social care sometime around November. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 21, 2021

10.

So they’re finishing their plan to make a plan to make a plan? — Ada Palmer 💉🎉 (@Ada_Palmer) June 21, 2021

11.

He must have lost his "clear plan" to fix the crisis in social care "once and for all" which "we have prepared" that @BorisJohnson announced on the steps of Downing Street on his first day in office as Prime Minister 2 years ago. Must have lost it down the back of his new sofa https://t.co/NDQTOb1xAP — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) June 21, 2021

This might explain the problem.

It's obviously ready in the same oven as the Brexit agreement. https://t.co/U0W0qB6nxr — Marge Keetley (@KeetleyMarge) June 21, 2021

Somebody needs to switch on that oven.

