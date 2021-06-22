News

The government is planning to make a plan for coming up with a social care plan – 11 favourite takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 22nd, 2021

If you weren’t already aware of the crisis in the UK’s social care sytem before coronavirus struck it such a deadly blow, the pandemic must surely have brought it to your attention.

Some issues include staffing shortages, low pay and morale and an unworkable funding system, but it’s all about to be solved by the implementation of a government plan.

There are two obvious problems with the statement –

1. That sounds like they’re thinking about maybe considering discussing doing something …

2. The strong sense of déjà vu.

These reactions sum up the situation.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

This might explain the problem.

Somebody needs to switch on that oven.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson blamed care home owners for coronavirus deaths and Susie Dent’s tweet was 10/10

Source Mikey Smith Image Matthias Zomer on Unsplash

More from the Poke