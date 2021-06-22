This Fox News presenter pitted LGBTQ Pride against the US flag and the takedowns were glorious

Twitter

Hard-right Fox News presenter, Tomi Lahren, spends so much time with her foot in her mouth, her dentist gives her pedicures.

Just a few peak stupid or offensive – or both – Lahren moments have included …

Recording an ad that began ‘Dear Liberal Snowflakes’ and stated “Crying doesn’t solve problems”, days after Republicans had destroyed their Keurig coffee machines because the company called out her Fox colleague, Sean Hannity. Using ‘former bartender’ as an insult against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Calling Black Lives Matter “the new KKK”.

Don’t even get us started on her constant banging on about how much she loves guns and the US gun laws.

The self-owns come thick and fast from this one, so it can be hard to keep up, and they don’t come much thicker than the tweet she posted on Monday, concerning the Pride flag.

That’s quite the statement for Pride month. As always, when Ms. Lahren speaks or tweets nonsense, the takedowns were a thing of beauty – and these were pretty special.

1.

Remember when you didn't say shit about… This pic.twitter.com/nfcDS3vzp7 — Kool (@Halfway_kool) June 21, 2021

2.

Says the person who is ok with the Confederate and Trump flags. Now THAT is embarrassing. They both lost. — Ms.J (@MsJR88) June 21, 2021

3.

But wanting to hump the flag is totally cool pic.twitter.com/BrrtEu1BDO — SuperNintendoChalmers (@Joeguzman22) June 21, 2021

4.

Yet, you said nothing about this! So, we know exactly who you are too! pic.twitter.com/vcdz8S2ogs — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@LisaGil85588255) June 21, 2021

5.

Fuck she knows I wrote in Liza Minnelli on my ballot… https://t.co/dRThT268cp — kmg_kmg (@kmgkmg9) June 21, 2021

6.

If your "Freedom" clothing line was manufactured in overseas sweatshops we know who you really are Tomi pic.twitter.com/vfsmadmr1L — Charlie's Ghost (@Charlie_Puffer1) June 21, 2021

7.

If you try to Tweet shit higher than your intelligence, don't worry we know exactly who you voted for and it's embarrassing! https://t.co/aoXlHGJjqr — Paul Ybarra (@ybarrap) June 21, 2021

8.

It's a flag, Tammy. We don't worship flags or leaders in this country. We're not North Korea. https://t.co/A9U3sijyMj — Jeffrey Kahn (@JeffEKahn) June 21, 2021

9.

Anyone who supported Trump surrendered any moral, ethical or legal judgment on anything. — AntiHoaxer (@AntiHoaxer) June 21, 2021

One tweeter had this to say about the sentiment behind the two flags.

The founders would have placed human rights over a national flag. — Bring Donald Trump to Justice (@FireTrumpToday) June 21, 2021

READ MORE

The takedown of this gung-ho Fox presenter had them raising the white flag

Source Tomi Lahren Image Just Jack on Unsplash