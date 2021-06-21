This weird swimsuit is yet another impossible body standard for women

Twitter

The summer is upon us, people are heading to the beach and might reasonably be looking for the right swimsuit – or ‘lying on the sand reading a book’ suit, if that’s their thing.

Alanna Okun, author and deputy editor of Vox consumer supplement, The Goods, has found one that would certainly make the wearer stand out from the crowd.

what is my body supposed to look like…………………… pic.twitter.com/8Eo1fgRSxY — alanna (@alanna) June 7, 2021

Alanna wasn’t the only person to be unconvinced by the design. The reviews are in – and they’re not great.

1.

this ain’t a covid mask for elephants ?! https://t.co/jzTL41rBMv — shelby belby (@shelbytheclown) June 8, 2021

2.

I found it on a model and I just… The punishment we put our poor crotches through pic.twitter.com/I0EZ8MGmTw — 13 going on 40 (@GothestSloth) June 8, 2021

3.

I’d be like flappy bird in that — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) June 8, 2021

4.

The ideal female body pic.twitter.com/H3kzE67IiD — Zak Washburn (@Washbuns) June 8, 2021

5.

I want a girl with a short skirt and a loooonnnnnnnnnnnnnnnggggggggggg vulva — Lindsay King-Miller (@AskAQueerChick) June 7, 2021

6.

Do I put it over the left flap, or the right? Because it ain’t covering both. https://t.co/h3fx6y5veC — Storm Harley de Vil (@_Embo) June 8, 2021

7.

8.

My boobs would stick out of the leg holes, is that the idea — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) June 8, 2021

9.

10.

These replies are so discouraging. Everyone claims to support women/be body positive until it’s about my 11 foot vulva, 4 inch stomach & award winning bazongos. Guess you’d all be devastated to know that the backside is a single industrial wire (supports 3,000+ lbs) (for my ass) https://t.co/2AQuyX6Zgt — night hag (@wowanothersarah) June 8, 2021

11.

A few years ago, I switched to board shorts and a rash guard for the beach. It helped prevent sunburns and anxiety-fears of trying to wear whatever this is. https://t.co/uUPf8DVt2g — Karen K. Ho (@karenkho) June 8, 2021

12.

13.

If your eyebrows have only just lowered after seeing that – brace yourself.

‘This is the weirdest bathing suit I’ve ever seen’, I thought while Googling the description. And then came pic.twitter.com/Cm6qXICdvc — Princess37 (@shuvlyluv) June 8, 2021

Yet another impossible body standard for women.

