This weird swimsuit is yet another impossible body standard for women

Poke Staff. Updated June 21st, 2021

The summer is upon us, people are heading to the beach and might reasonably be looking for the right swimsuit – or ‘lying on the sand reading a book’ suit, if that’s their thing.

Alanna Okun, author and deputy editor of Vox consumer supplement, The Goods, has found one that would certainly make the wearer stand out from the crowd.

Alanna wasn’t the only person to be unconvinced by the design. The reviews are in – and they’re not great.

If your eyebrows have only just lowered after seeing that – brace yourself.

Yet another impossible body standard for women.

