Pics

Jeremy Corbyn won the #CorbynPhotoBomb trend with this perfect response

Poke Staff. Updated June 21st, 2021

Depending on who’s telling the tale, Jeremy Corbyn is either the saviour of Socialism, cruelly thwarted by the mainstream media and traitorous colleagues, or he’s the Devil incarnate.

There’s a lucrative contract awaiting him at Marmite, should he ever need some pin money.

It’s perhaps due to those strong feelings that Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, when asked about why she recently posed for a photo with the former Leader, claimed he had “photobombed” her.

Here’s the picture in question.

So, you can imagine how surprised we all were to discover the dictionary definition of a photobomb.

Pretty soon, #CorbynPhotoBomb trended on Twitter, with some entertaining scepticism on display.

Jeremy’s son, Tommy, joined in.

But the hands-down winning response came from Jezza himself, via another of Tommy’s tweets.

Now, that’s a photobomb. We’re not sure how Angela Rayner feels about the joke, but tweeters appreciated it.

We’ll let another Corbyn have the final word.

from Mic Drop GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

Jeremy Corbyn just trolled Boris Johnson by asking if he’d deport himself and it’s brutal

Source Tommy Corbyn Image Tommy Corbyn

More from the Poke