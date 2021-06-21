Jeremy Corbyn won the #CorbynPhotoBomb trend with this perfect response

Pics

Depending on who’s telling the tale, Jeremy Corbyn is either the saviour of Socialism, cruelly thwarted by the mainstream media and traitorous colleagues, or he’s the Devil incarnate.

There’s a lucrative contract awaiting him at Marmite, should he ever need some pin money.

It’s perhaps due to those strong feelings that Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, when asked about why she recently posed for a photo with the former Leader, claimed he had “photobombed” her.

Here’s the picture in question.

Can someone explain why Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of The Labour Party, is posing for photos with an MP who is currently suspended from Labour for antisemitism? pic.twitter.com/lmuS8PA4BK — Jimmy (@JimmySecUK) June 16, 2021

So, you can imagine how surprised we all were to discover the dictionary definition of a photobomb.

Pretty soon, #CorbynPhotoBomb trended on Twitter, with some entertaining scepticism on display.

I, like Angela Rayner, have been a victim of Jeremy Corbyn’s photobombing antics. Judging by #CorbynPhotoBomb, he’s been going around the country making this kind of mischief for years. pic.twitter.com/OwanfCUley — Alex Nunns (@alexnunns) June 19, 2021

Saw this beautiful rainbow and as I went to take a picture, this guy jumped in and made a speech. Disgraceful behaviour. #CorbynPhotoBomb pic.twitter.com/ZOEcv2QIDX — Robert Johnson (@JbspurRobert) June 20, 2021

Corbyn photobombing the whole of Bristol (and the BBC completely muted it). #CorbynPhotoBomb pic.twitter.com/B7oo9voD96 — Steve Harlie (@HarlieSteve) June 20, 2021

Someone taking a photo of the Callanish Stones at dust and up pops Jeremy to photobomb the picture #CorbynPhotoBomb pic.twitter.com/eKsNB6FoV3 — Fanxxxxtastic-Trada (@Fanxxxxtastic) June 20, 2021

Remember when Jeremy Corbyn photo bombed Emily Maitliss on #Newsnight and she had no clue he was there 😂😂😂#Corbynphotobomb pic.twitter.com/82TJC81UeW — Chelley Ryan #BerniesMittens (@chelleryn99) June 20, 2021

Shocking to see Jeremy Corbyn photobombing Boris Johnson and David Cameron while members of the Bullingdon Club. #CorbynPhotoBomb pic.twitter.com/nl2NmBa8pN — El Christo (@ElRaynerista) June 20, 2021

Jeremy’s son, Tommy, joined in.

"Oi Tom look at this wicked photobomb I done on Angie she fully had no idea it was so jokes"#CorbynPhotoBomb pic.twitter.com/2lLnhZPyh6 — Tommy Corbyn (@TommyCorbyn) June 20, 2021

But the hands-down winning response came from Jezza himself, via another of Tommy’s tweets.

Nice Father's Day meal out with my brothers, ruined. pic.twitter.com/2Hv5eMXlwl — Tommy Corbyn (@TommyCorbyn) June 20, 2021

Now, that’s a photobomb. We’re not sure how Angela Rayner feels about the joke, but tweeters appreciated it.

This is trop level trolling by Jeremy Corbyn and I am here for it. https://t.co/YmY0ruSFKk — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) June 21, 2021

This has to be the top #CorbynPhotoBomb All of them have been brilliant but this, I think, wins the trophy 🏆💖👍 https://t.co/bcdnCMquiW — leftieOAP 🌼🍰🐬🐙🐞🐷🐈🐕Julie (Jools) Holland (@leftiebitch) June 20, 2021

And they say Jeremy Corbyn doesn't have a sense of humour.#CorbynPhotoBomb https://t.co/vCcaWiB2Fq — Frank Owen's Legendary Paintbrush 🟨🟥🥀🇵🇸 (@WarmongerHodges) June 20, 2021

We’ll let another Corbyn have the final word.

A spokesperson for me and my two brothers will be making it very clear- we had no idea our dad would be there when we agreed to a come along to the fathers day meal. Honestly @AngelaRayner, we can't believe he's still doing this. https://t.co/NtMmbv0sgx — Seb Corbyn (@SebCorbyn) June 21, 2021

