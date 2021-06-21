The government is recruiting for its Brexit Opportunities Unit – 12 perfect takedowns

News

Have you lost your job due to coronavirus, the shrinking economy, Brexit? Why not investigate this tempting career opportunity, courtesy of the UK government?

Under ‘essential qualities’, we expect it just says:

‘Must have own Union Flag.’

We decided to screenshot Lord Frost’s tweet in case he woke up, realised how ridiculous it was and deleted it.

Before you rush to apply, have a quick look at what people had to say about it.

1.

The team are already hard at work in our new Brexit Opportunities Unit. pic.twitter.com/TfEyxe7VHJ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 20, 2021

2.

I was rather hoping the opportunities were clear before we plunged over the Brexit Cliff? 5 years after the vote and NOW we look for them? https://t.co/FdBeIkRJTd — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) June 19, 2021

3.

“We’re looking for a visionary, inventive leader” for a “Brexit Opportunities Unit” Translation: Fantasists seek expert turd-polisher in desperate bid to convince themselves and everyone else that their big idea isn’t quite as shit as it clearly is. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) June 19, 2021

4.

Here’s my idea: rejoin the single market. Do I get the job? — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) June 19, 2021

5.

The interview waiting room at the Brexit Opportunities Unit. pic.twitter.com/ZvxxWH39Pm — Phil Knoxville 🍥 (@philknoxville) June 19, 2021

6.

Because nothing says Brexit is a great idea more than having to pay someone “inventive” to make up why it is, 5 years after you campaigned for it. https://t.co/eTF0uWLWY3 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 19, 2021

7.

We would like to cherry pick this appointment, but there are no cherry pickers. https://t.co/RYEdSAtNiw — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) June 19, 2021

8.

Brexit Opportunities Unit is an anagram of Brexit Urine Poop Tits Unit — Sarah 🇮🇹🌹#KilltheBill (@sazmeister88) June 19, 2021

9.

We now go live to the Government’s new Brexit Opportunities Unit https://t.co/oinmuyehO4 pic.twitter.com/T82j8Se2Sn — Peter Nimmo (@PeterNimmo1) June 19, 2021

10.

I hear Dido Harding is looking for a job. She has previous experience spending lots of money with disappointing results. — Bryan #FBPPR #FBPA (@Bryan_Kennerley) June 19, 2021

11.

BREAKING : DISARRAY in Downing Street as new Brexit opportunities Director says “Brexit is a Great opportunity to join the European Union” — LCD Views (@LcdViews) June 20, 2021

12.

I thought this abundance of #Brexit opportunities was written on the side of a bus or something? https://t.co/ZZCftPP7wI — Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) June 19, 2021

James O’Brien – who must owe his ‘I told you so’ jar a few thousand pounds by now – summed up the situation.

Five years after winning the referendum, the Vote Leave government is paying people to look for a prize. https://t.co/quX9smuRPC — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 19, 2021

