Andrew Lloyd Webber in Jail is Larry and Paul’s magnum opus for Freedom Day

Composer and theatre impresario, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, has made his feelings very clear on the delay in lifting coronavirus regulations, which should have happened today – at the time of writing.
Speaking to the Telegraph, he said –
“We are going to open, come hell or high water … We will say: ‘come to the theatre and arrest us.’
Inevitably, there were jokes.
Now that I would pay to see. https://t.co/7Q9n1urjgL
— Caoilfhionn Dunne (@MissKeelyD) June 8, 2021
Honestly he should be arrested anyways just for making Cats https://t.co/4ch5S7YoWh
— Maia 🏳️⚧️ (@EGirlMonetarism) June 10, 2021
Comedians Larry and Paul – Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – used their impressive comedy skills to show us what it might be like if the police called His Lordship’s bluff.
It’s absolutely brilliant, and you don’t have to take our word for it – seeing is believing.
Did you spot all the hidden Andrew Lloyd Webber musical and song references? Here are a couple to get you started?
This is how tweeters reacted to the sketch.
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa https://t.co/7urvt3vV0N
— I Know Who I Am (@JaneFonder) June 18, 2021
Thankfully I’m not a big ALW musical fan so many of the lines ‘just pass me by’ 😇
Love the miserable ending ! https://t.co/jV7e5Z5X2d
— JennAY 💙 (@JennAndieY) June 18, 2021
Praise the Lord for Larry & Paul! https://t.co/1DhAHw1Uk7
— Julian Chenery (@julianchenery) June 19, 2021
The puns in this sketch 😂😂😂😂
— Stella (@stellakibazo) June 18, 2021
Just at the point of no return, Lloyd Webber made this statement.
A statement from Andrew Lloyd Webber. pic.twitter.com/UaWVm1C2wj
— Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) June 18, 2021
It looks like he won’t be going to jail after all, so take that look off your face.
