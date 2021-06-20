Ten times people went fishing for know-it-alls on social media and got a bite

Popular

The r/SharksAreSmooth subreddit is the go-to forum for people who have examples of social media posts that were clearly created with the sole purpose of fishing for pedants.

The unusual name came about from one of the greatest pedant-fishing expeditions of all time.

Branson Reese posted this wonderful cartoon.

And he reeled in all those people who can’t help but correct any mistakes they see.

There were a lot more exchanges like those, which you can read here, but it certainly explains the forum name.

In that spirit, these ten cunning trolls managed to land themselves some unwary pedants.

1.



Via

2.



Via

3.



Via