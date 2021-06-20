How many chancers have to complain before you make a sign like this?
Meanwhile, at a riverside tavern in the USA …
u/Atomic_Dyke asked what we were all thinking.
Jesus Christ how much of a fuss did these people have to make for them to put up a sign like this?
A couple of people tried to guess at how the complaints might have been expressed.
WAIT , WHAT !!! There are actually bugs outside? Why wasn’t I told about this? I demand to speak to the Manager this is UNACCEPTABLE !!
Gargraga
“EXCUSE ME SIR there is WAY too much nature here for my liking. Could you please tone it down a bit?”
Lahoura
One person had experienced the phenomenon in the wild, so to speak.
I had a woman complain it was too hot and that there were too many bugs, outside, in August, in Iowa, next to a river.
Clayith13
A Reddit user named u/fantjessie had this top tip.
If I sit outside, I always keep a coaster on my beverage as a “lid” because… well… I’m outside.
They should add that to the sign.
Source Reddit
