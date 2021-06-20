This car mag didn’t give an inch to the troll complaining about the metric system
This American criticised an Australian car review magazine, named Wheels, and it didn’t go as well as they’d hoped.
Reddit users chimed in.
PNW_C5Z
Metric is 1000% easier. And oof…ice burn!
jjkase
I’m on board for the metric system. I wouldn’t mind getting some new tape measures and squares.
Reducing fractions and decimals to the nearest 1/8th is ridiculous anyway.
Senkrad68
Don’t the U.S. scientific and military communities use metric?
AnorakJimi
Imperial is the British system (it’s literally named after the British empire, and we still use it today in the UK). So what’s the Internet being/not being an American invention got to do with the British measurement system?
A few people thought the person might have been trolling – like this one.
nahfamster
This guy is 100% trolling. Inclusion of “(the best)” confirms it.
But Diazepampoovey cast some doubt on that theory.
I want to believe that but I know so, so many “patriots” that absolutely speak like this.
Can’t think who they mean.
READ MORE
Ten times people went fishing for know-it-alls on social media and got a bite
Source r/Facepalm Image r/Facepalm, Siora Photography on Unsplash
More from the Poke
Ten times people went fishing for know-it-alls on social media and got a bite
How many chancers have to complain before you make a sign like this?