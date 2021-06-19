17 funniest jokes about the first week of GB News

News

It probably hasn’t escaped your attention that a new TV news channel launched this week.

It also won’t have passed you by that the first week of GB News suffered the occasional unfortunate moment, 13 of which you can enjoy here.

Andrew Neil’s ‘anti-woke’ channel also prompted no end of funny comments. Here are 17 of the best.

1.

GB News looks like when an ITV drama has a newsflash and they’re not allowed to make it look too realistic in case it confuses viewers pic.twitter.com/DyzSXUllUX — Glenn Moore (@TheNewsAtGlenn) June 13, 2021

2.

Thanks to GB News for finally answering that perennial question: what would it be like if the shopping channels decided to try their hand at current affairs? — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 17, 2021

3.

major plot twist that GB News turned out to be a 24 hour comedy station #GBNewsFails — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 17, 2021

4.

GB NEWS: We are a serious news channel

*one hour later*

GB NEWS: Please stop pranking us with fake names

*one hour later*

GB NEWS: This next comment comes from FuckoMcFistyBalls oh no — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 16, 2021

5.

Just heard GB News called GBeebies and I think it should stick. — Yes Sir, I Can Guffers (@gavmacn) June 13, 2021

6.

Calling GB News #GBeebies is really offensive to the good work being done at CBeebies. — Alex Routledge (@AlexTheNewTyke) June 14, 2021

7.

Millennials finally have a "just be quiet and watch that for a few hours" channel for their parents. #GBeebies — Scribbles 🐇😑 (@RestingBunFace) June 14, 2021

8.

This wicked logo was created by a facebook chum – it's perfect in every way and I encourage you to use it whenever possible #GBeebies pic.twitter.com/g4cGjo4ooL — Polly Phluid (@Polly_Phluid) June 15, 2021

9.