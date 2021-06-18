This forensic BBC analysis of Boris Johnson and the Delta variant is superbly done

News

This isn’t the first explainer we’ve featured by the BBC’s Ros Atkins and no doubt it won’t be the last.

This time he is looking at the Delta variant and how it came to delay Boris Johnson’s timetable for further easing lockdown restrictions.

It went viral on Twitter because it’s so well done and it’s seven minutes very well spent.

The delay in the easing of COVID restrictions in England has raised questions about government decisions in April as cases surged in India. This is the story of the Delta variant. In 7 mins. Produced @mhosseini01 @tombrada1991 @ben_tobias https://t.co/utTLiVG7SK pic.twitter.com/TEaJWNbSlh — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) June 17, 2021

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Once again – clarity & detail.

This is exactly the type of journalism we need more of. https://t.co/aXoXB3StEe — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) June 17, 2021

If you're looking for an explainer why England has had to postponed lifting restrictions, this is it https://t.co/gPv0MYPCaI — Yannick Hansen (@YHansen1996) June 18, 2021

This video pulls together several complicated threads really well:

– Which variant in India was really worrisome (Delta) wasn't clear until May

– Case numbers & news reports showed problem earlier than that

– Looking back now, ~1000 introductions to the UK had big consequences https://t.co/RfVCAUbuLe — Jeffrey Barrett (@jcbarret) June 18, 2021

And while we’re here, some other examples of @BBCRosAtkins at work.

This week we’re doing a series of videos looking at Brexit – at what was promised and what’s been delivered now it’s here. First is fishing. Produced @michaelcoxJ @mhosseini01 @rhartmann_ https://t.co/RE2HqJoH3U pic.twitter.com/GQuW4YjdCm — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) April 26, 2021

Things are getting complicated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine in Europe. Despite the WHO saying it’s fine to use, Germany, France and others have suspended its use. We’ve looked at why and why some scientists are ‘baffled’. Produced @michaelcoxJ https://t.co/X1aeUdDabo pic.twitter.com/NsugaLYN3R — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) March 15, 2021

I took a minute of our show earlier to try and capture for our viewers around the world the extraordinarily uncertain moment the UK has arrived at. ⁦@BBCWorld⁩ pic.twitter.com/Bt3hweRXxe — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) December 21, 2020

And finally …

The story of Four Seasons Total Landscaping – with thanks @jeremyrroebuck and colleagues at @PhillyInquirer, plus @washingtonpost. And@_RichardHall who was there. pic.twitter.com/h7QaSx3dv4 — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) November 9, 2020

