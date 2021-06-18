News

This forensic BBC analysis of Boris Johnson and the Delta variant is superbly done

John Plunkett. Updated June 18th, 2021

This isn’t the first explainer we’ve featured by the BBC’s Ros Atkins and no doubt it won’t be the last.

This time he is looking at the Delta variant and how it came to delay Boris Johnson’s timetable for further easing lockdown restrictions.

It went viral on Twitter because it’s so well done and it’s seven minutes very well spent.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And while we’re here, some other examples of @BBCRosAtkins at work.

And finally …

Follow @BBCRosAtkins here.

