This brutal covidiot takedown is one for the ages

Life

We’ve featured no end of covidiot takedowns on these pages over the last year or so, and this one is up there with the very best.

It’s just gone viral on Reddit after it was shared by cherrythrow7 who said: ‘Please do tell.’

Oof.

‘And then the reply is that the experts are liars and all a part of a staged hoax. There’s no reasoning with these people.’

chemist-hippy ‘Or there’s never a reply and they go back to posting the same exact shit the next day.’

terminalzero ‘Sometimes I get a “f-ck you” and that always makes me laugh.’

chemist-hippy

READ MORE

People are sharing things they secretly judge others about – 23 hard side eyes

Source Reddit u/cherrythrow7