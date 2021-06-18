Simply 25 of the best tweets from this week
Welcome to a coronavirus-free zone – or it was until I wrote that. Simply twenty-five of the best things we’ve seen on Twitter in the past week, all in one collection for your enjoyment.
1.
I'm sorry I just don't believe you can predict when food will go off to that degree of accuracy pic.twitter.com/LrPwMtzBE4
— katie (@supermathskid) June 12, 2021
2.
this is a car chase waiting to happen pic.twitter.com/naeYSivNax
— Amanda Lehr (@am_lehr) June 12, 2021
3.
Coleen Rooney in 2019 pic.twitter.com/RPtqT43Lkb
— Olga Koch (@rocknrolga) June 13, 2021
4.
Congratulations to the happy couple pic.twitter.com/bPDT7NuwSz
— Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) June 12, 2021
5.
My body isn’t a temple, it’s at best a decaying old greenhouse with a horrifying backstory.
— Doth (@DothTheDoth) June 13, 2021
6.
When the potato masher is blocking the cutlery drawer pic.twitter.com/sO9SDtrlT3
— Danny (@OnlyAnExcuse) June 17, 2021
7.
Just got yelled at for putting too much mustard on my own sandwich in case any of you are thinking of getting into a relationship
— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) June 13, 2021
8.
— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) June 13, 2021
9.
How Prince Charles describes the Duchy Originals enterprise pic.twitter.com/2vPGJ4QV1i
— Ashley Davies (@MsAshleyDavies) June 15, 2021
10.
i have nine world leaders in front of me, but only eight of you will continue on the journey to become america’s next top model pic.twitter.com/FRTzxcE5ps
— amy b (@arb) June 11, 2021
11.
fuck u ice cream man i know you saw me pic.twitter.com/pMtjAGKds0
— cam (@climaxximus) June 11, 2021
12.
Do caterpillars know they’re going to turn in to butterflies or do they just wake up one day like wtf I am stunning
— holly✨ (@hollyshortall) June 15, 2021
