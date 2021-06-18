Politics

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey destroyed a ‘blue wall’ with an orange mallet – 9 funniest brickbats

John Plunkett. Updated June 18th, 2021

The Lib Dems were celebrating a huge electoral upset today whey they took everyone by surprise by overturning a huge Tory majority in the Chesham and Amersham by-election.

It prompted lots of talk about the chances of the Lib Dems winning in other so-called ‘blue wall’ seats and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey took the idea very literally indeed. By doing this.

What better way to celebrate a stunning electoral win than inviting the entire internet to take the piss out of you? Which it promptly did.

Here are our 9 favourite responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Simply 13 of the funniest fails from the first week of GB News

Source Twitter @josephdcassidy

More from the Poke