Lib Dem leader Ed Davey destroyed a ‘blue wall’ with an orange mallet – 9 funniest brickbats

The Lib Dems were celebrating a huge electoral upset today whey they took everyone by surprise by overturning a huge Tory majority in the Chesham and Amersham by-election.

It prompted lots of talk about the chances of the Lib Dems winning in other so-called ‘blue wall’ seats and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey took the idea very literally indeed. By doing this.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey demolishes a “blue wall” with a small orange hammer to represent his party’s victory in Conservative seat Chesham and Amersham pic.twitter.com/o4tqjhwNZe — Joseph Cassidy (@josephdcassidy) June 18, 2021

What better way to celebrate a stunning electoral win than inviting the entire internet to take the piss out of you? Which it promptly did.

Here are our 9 favourite responses.

1.

Paddy Ashdown would have just kicked it in #justsayin https://t.co/clxdAzaQhR — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) June 18, 2021

2.

i cant stop thinking about the fact that they mustve had this wall idea weeks ago, got it made and has probably been sitting in someones van 😭 pic.twitter.com/7UVHT3gnql — harvey🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_harveyy99) June 18, 2021

3.

Is it just me or does "when a really strong orange force goes against a blue wall" sound a bit like taking a 10.30pm piss in a pub urinal? https://t.co/XGRw05zbyL — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) June 18, 2021

4.

This is the single worst photo op I’ve ever seen, and I survived the Ed Stone https://t.co/q0RIe93Ipv — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) June 18, 2021

5.

well, the people who advised William Hague to wear a baseball cap and ride a water flume and Ed Miliband to carve his promises on a gravestone are still creatively involved in coming up with FUN pranks to make politics as FUN as possible. https://t.co/itbM9Gj5qi — Robin Ince 💙 (@robinince) June 18, 2021

6.

The most embarrassing thing you'll witness today. https://t.co/yU8QhY1GBC — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner) June 18, 2021

7.

It’s the pleased as punch look over his shoulder at the end that makes it. “I did it, you guys. I knocked down a portion of this cardboard wall. Everything’s gonna be ok.”pic.twitter.com/dbUDmW7DyK — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) June 18, 2021

8.

Who tells them these things are a good idea? Seriously, who? https://t.co/CnTLgWaiSQ — 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) June 18, 2021

9.

From concept to delivery, this has to be among the most Lib Dem things I've ever seen. https://t.co/p3K3NF8RuY — Andrew Smith (@andrew_graeme) June 18, 2021

