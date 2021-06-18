News

Jacob Rees-Mogg claims Matt Hancock is a successful genius – 9 funniest counterclaims

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 18th, 2021

In the wake of Dominic Cummings publishing messages that suggest Boris Johnson believes Matt Hancock to be “fucking hopeless”, Leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, leapt to the Health Secretary’s defence with this glowing endorsement.

“the brilliant, the one and only successful genius”

It’s like listening to Jools Holland introducing his next guest, rather than a senior politician describe the man who sent infected patients back into care homes. We just hope they don’t do a duet.

Twitter wasn’t buying it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

In the interest of fairness, Matt Hancock won’t leave office without at least one distinction.

