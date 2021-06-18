Jacob Rees-Mogg claims Matt Hancock is a successful genius – 9 funniest counterclaims

News

In the wake of Dominic Cummings publishing messages that suggest Boris Johnson believes Matt Hancock to be “fucking hopeless”, Leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, leapt to the Health Secretary’s defence with this glowing endorsement.

“the brilliant, the one and only successful genius”

It’s like listening to Jools Holland introducing his next guest, rather than a senior politician describe the man who sent infected patients back into care homes. We just hope they don’t do a duet.

Twitter wasn’t buying it.

1.

After Jacob Rees-Mogg hails Matt Hancock as a 'successful genius', Oxford Dictionary publishers call urgent crisis meeting. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 17, 2021

2.

Jacob Rees-Mogg calling Matt Hancock a "successful genius" could explain why Mogg's hedge fund underperforms and he has to moonlight as a hard-right lobbyist masquerading as a politician on behalf of rich neoliberals https://t.co/fc7FGxylJ4 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 17, 2021

3.

Matt Hancock is a "successful genius" in the same way a dog chewing a squeaking rubber newspaper is a journalist. — Jason (@NickMotown) June 17, 2021

4.

Jacob Rees-Mogg looks like a man whose only mate is a little Edwardian girl who’s been haunting him. — Chimene Suleyman (@chimenesuleyman) June 17, 2021

5.

Matt Hancock is a successful genius in the same way that Donald Trump was a stable one. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) June 17, 2021

6.

Jacob Rees Mogg described Matt Hancock as a "Successful Genius". What the actual f….. The Tories are really throwing a 'protective shield' around each other. — Teresa 🇬🇧🇪🇺 #FBPE #ProgressiveAlliance (@iampetmutton) June 17, 2021

7.

brb, putting 'successful genius' on business cards https://t.co/nJTt0DqIHA — Dr Hannah Murray is on ASOS (@hl_murray) June 17, 2021

8.

Just to confirm. 'Matt Hancock is a successful genius' is not one of our headlines. — NewsBiscuit ℹ️ (@NewsBiscuit) June 17, 2021

9.

If Totally Hopeless Matt Hancock is a ‘successful genius’ then bang goes his chance of an insanity plea at his forthcoming criminal trial. Thanks Jacob Rees-Morgue! pic.twitter.com/EFKZRY8RW6 — Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) June 17, 2021

In the interest of fairness, Matt Hancock won’t leave office without at least one distinction.

It’s all very well for you all to keep criticising @MattHancock, but he has achieved something remarkable that I never thought could be done – and nobody else could possibly have done except him. He’s made Jeremy Hunt look like a competent Health Secretary. — Alex (@JudgeDewie) June 17, 2021

