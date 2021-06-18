Jacob Rees-Mogg claims Matt Hancock is a successful genius – 9 funniest counterclaims
In the wake of Dominic Cummings publishing messages that suggest Boris Johnson believes Matt Hancock to be “fucking hopeless”, Leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, leapt to the Health Secretary’s defence with this glowing endorsement.
“the brilliant, the one and only successful genius”
It’s like listening to Jools Holland introducing his next guest, rather than a senior politician describe the man who sent infected patients back into care homes. We just hope they don’t do a duet.
Twitter wasn’t buying it.
1.
After Jacob Rees-Mogg hails Matt Hancock as a 'successful genius', Oxford Dictionary publishers call urgent crisis meeting.
— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 17, 2021
2.
Jacob Rees-Mogg calling Matt Hancock a "successful genius" could explain why Mogg's hedge fund underperforms and he has to moonlight as a hard-right lobbyist masquerading as a politician on behalf of rich neoliberals https://t.co/fc7FGxylJ4
— Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 17, 2021
3.
Matt Hancock is a "successful genius" in the same way a dog chewing a squeaking rubber newspaper is a journalist.
— Jason (@NickMotown) June 17, 2021
4.
Jacob Rees-Mogg looks like a man whose only mate is a little Edwardian girl who’s been haunting him.
— Chimene Suleyman (@chimenesuleyman) June 17, 2021
5.
Matt Hancock is a successful genius in the same way that Donald Trump was a stable one.
— Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) June 17, 2021
6.
Jacob Rees Mogg described Matt Hancock as a "Successful Genius".
What the actual f…..
The Tories are really throwing a 'protective shield' around each other.
— Teresa 🇬🇧🇪🇺 #FBPE #ProgressiveAlliance (@iampetmutton) June 17, 2021
7.
brb, putting 'successful genius' on business cards https://t.co/nJTt0DqIHA
— Dr Hannah Murray is on ASOS (@hl_murray) June 17, 2021
8.
Just to confirm. 'Matt Hancock is a successful genius' is not one of our headlines.
— NewsBiscuit ℹ️ (@NewsBiscuit) June 17, 2021
9.
If Totally Hopeless Matt Hancock is a ‘successful genius’ then bang goes his chance of an insanity plea at his forthcoming criminal trial. Thanks Jacob Rees-Morgue! pic.twitter.com/EFKZRY8RW6
— Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) June 17, 2021
In the interest of fairness, Matt Hancock won’t leave office without at least one distinction.
It’s all very well for you all to keep criticising @MattHancock, but he has achieved something remarkable that I never thought could be done – and nobody else could possibly have done except him. He’s made Jeremy Hunt look like a competent Health Secretary.
— Alex (@JudgeDewie) June 17, 2021
READ MORE
Dominic Cummings shone a light on government failings with WhatsApp screenshots
Source Guardian Image Screengrab, Screengrab
More from the Poke
This GB News presenter got Covid and computer viruses mixed up and it’s our favourite gaffe so far
Lee Hurst’s ‘Black Death’ dig at the Covid vaccine wasn’t the killer line he thought it was – 13 deadly comebacks