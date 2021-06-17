Simon McCoy had a rant about being pranked with rude fake names – Our 9 favourite reactions

Twitter

Former BBC newsreader, Simon McCoy, has been settling in over at GB News, where he does a round-up of ‘good news stories’, like this one about a case of feline mistaken identity.

Simon McCoy cries with laughter over an unfortunate cat mix-up… 🐱 pic.twitter.com/YLMceTbIRZ — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 16, 2021

Not everybody is convinced that Simon is happy in his new workplace, which has suffered some embarrassing technical failures and a mass exodus of advertisers, unhappy with the channel’s message.

Simon McCoy *I gave up my job as the lead presenter on the BBC News at One for this?*#GBNews pic.twitter.com/hrOEDqgOSb — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) June 13, 2021

Simon McCoy, in happier times, when his employer could afford basic supplies. pic.twitter.com/8o4dSbAN6u — Tom Worsley (@tew1984) June 16, 2021

Simon McCoy razzing on his new employers already. pic.twitter.com/oVrjxhXMpt — Tom Worsley (@tew1984) June 16, 2021

Another problem for GBN has been the rash of pranksters managing to slip NSFW names past the presenters, including the classic ‘Mike Hunt’, and the equally NSFW ‘Mike Oxlong’.

Amazing. GB news is already getting trolled with fake names. Mike Oxlong, we also had a Mike Hunt. This channel is an utter joke! Whoever is setting these just please keep bombarding them with them! #GBeebies pic.twitter.com/h9DPHTKam1 — Lewis BP (@LewisBP5) June 15, 2021

It looked close to being the last straw for Mr McCoy, so this happened.

This reaction to being tricked into reading out Hugh Janus is so much funnier than them merely reading out Hugh Januspic.twitter.com/Jnl2brUel2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 16, 2021

Imagine leaving the BBC where you're a respected news reader to beg people "it's not big and it's not clever to make me read out 'Mike Hunt'" — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 16, 2021

His exasperation proved almost as entertaining as the comedy names.

1.

This really does improve with every viewing. https://t.co/7xiS1FtltI — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) June 16, 2021

2.

I imagine pleading "don't do this, it really bothers us" will settle things down. https://t.co/Ih3VjmDHlJ — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) June 16, 2021

3.

Hilariously strong supply teacher energy here. (But what’s he doing working there??) https://t.co/sQic8oFQbM — Emma Fielding (@emmagafielding) June 16, 2021

4.

Not as pure Partridge as Madeley but loads of *sad Alan Linton Travel Tavern energy* in Simon McCoy lecturing his audience like they’re Yr9 & one Hugh Janus away from a week’s detention…. whatever they are paying him for this gig it is not enough https://t.co/wOwsVITxfG — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) June 16, 2021

5.

Arrrrgh 'This Time With Alan Partridge' vibes. What a cringe. https://t.co/kYk4EWsiLx — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) June 16, 2021

6.

"Hello, GB News? I'm Cressida Dick and I really want to get something out." "Yeah, yeah. We're not falling for that again." https://t.co/UyoL87Me6n — Steve Analyst (@EmporersNewC) June 16, 2021

7.

Simon McCoy complaining about fake rude names but my friend Jenny Talwarts is gutted she couldn't get her tweet read out.#MikeHunt — Stu Robson (@Roppa77) June 16, 2021

8.

Simon McCoy is angry at people sending in fake names and was last seen on the phone to his agent. Phil McCrackin. — J.R.Hartley’s Armchair. (@JRsArmchair) June 16, 2021

9.

Simon McCoy just complained live on air about people sending in messages under joke names. Poor Mr I P Freely of Romford is now sat at home livid that once again his strongly held views have not been heard. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) June 16, 2021

Perhaps he’s only at GB News to gather material.

If publishers aren’t hovering around Simon McCoy now for a warts and all diary of ‘My six months at GB News hell’ then they’re missing a trick — Mo' (@mocent0) June 16, 2021

