Simon McCoy had a rant about being pranked with rude fake names – Our 9 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 17th, 2021

Former BBC newsreader, Simon McCoy, has been settling in over at GB News, where he does a round-up of ‘good news stories’, like this one about a case of feline mistaken identity.

Not everybody is convinced that Simon is happy in his new workplace, which has suffered some embarrassing technical failures and a mass exodus of advertisers, unhappy with the channel’s message.

Another problem for GBN has been the rash of pranksters managing to slip NSFW names past the presenters, including the classic ‘Mike Hunt’, and the equally NSFW ‘Mike Oxlong’.

It looked close to being the last straw for Mr McCoy, so this happened.

His exasperation proved almost as entertaining as the comedy names.

Perhaps he’s only at GB News to gather material.

Image Screengrab

