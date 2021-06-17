News

Fox News said Putin owned Biden with his textbook manspreading and was schooled into next week

Poke Staff. Updated June 17th, 2021

There were lots of sensible conclusions to be drawn from Joe Biden’s first meeting with Vladimir Putin since he was elected US president.

But we don’t have room for any of those. We only have room for this one, a Fox News discussion which highlighted Putin’s classic ‘manspreading’ pose and suggested that, basically, the Russian president had done it all over Biden.

Even presenter Laura Ingraham doesn’t look entirely sold on this one.

These responses surely said it best.

We're with this person.

Source Twitter @acyn

