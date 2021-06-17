Fox News said Putin owned Biden with his textbook manspreading and was schooled into next week

News

There were lots of sensible conclusions to be drawn from Joe Biden’s first meeting with Vladimir Putin since he was elected US president.

But we don’t have room for any of those. We only have room for this one, a Fox News discussion which highlighted Putin’s classic ‘manspreading’ pose and suggested that, basically, the Russian president had done it all over Biden.

“The body language tells the tale. Putin’s taking space. He’s manspreading..” pic.twitter.com/W0MPeKwSRk — Acyn (@Acyn) June 17, 2021

Even presenter Laura Ingraham doesn’t look entirely sold on this one.

These responses surely said it best.

1.

What do they think about this body language? pic.twitter.com/clMksGowC1 — andrea (@ehwhatdoiknow) June 17, 2021

2.

If you’re not embarrassed @IngrahamAngle, you ought to be. https://t.co/dngXkjMqku — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 17, 2021

3.

Tell us about the body language here. pic.twitter.com/5z4f0x18ts — Frank Campanello (@sportsgeek19) June 17, 2021

4.

Biden shows confidence and expresses power without the need to look as though he’s two bottles of potato juice in and ready to kick back and watch a game. — Tom 🌊💞🍀😊😷#Resist📍President Biden/Harris 🇺🇸 (@Ahtrau) June 17, 2021

5.

6.

It’s almost like they are rooting for Russia. — Eduardo (@eduboltito) June 17, 2021

7.

He’s slumped in his chair with his head down, that’s not a power move — Nikki of House Pfizer (@NikkiBrinksCO) June 17, 2021

8.

I guess they prefer this type of body language❗️😏 pic.twitter.com/znXn9ydZpY — Cruz Thomas is vaxxed and relaxed 🇺🇸 🌎 🐶🌄 (@realCruzThomas) June 17, 2021

9.

Someone doesn’t understand body language but still opens his mouth. Look at who sits taller & who is sliding out of his seat. That’s the important body language. Manspreading is just sloppiness. — Doxie Dachsie (@doxiedachsie) June 17, 2021

We’re with this person.

Manspreading is insecurity projected as arrogance. — Betsy Ross’ Needle (@emulvey2001) June 17, 2021

