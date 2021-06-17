News

Whoever wrote today’s Daily Star front page, take the rest of the week off

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2021

The Daily Star’s front pages have rather come into their own during the pandemic, and today’s is no exception.

It follows the revelation that Boris Johnson called health secretary Matt Hancock ‘totally fucking hopeless’ according to text exchanges shared by the Prime Minister’s former right hand tool, Dominic Cummings.

And today’s Star front page surely sums it up best.

And just a few of the many things people were saying about.

Takes us right back to these classic Daily Star front pages from the last year or so.

 

