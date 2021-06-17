Whoever wrote today’s Daily Star front page, take the rest of the week off

News

The Daily Star’s front pages have rather come into their own during the pandemic, and today’s is no exception.

It follows the revelation that Boris Johnson called health secretary Matt Hancock ‘totally fucking hopeless’ according to text exchanges shared by the Prime Minister’s former right hand tool, Dominic Cummings.

And today’s Star front page surely sums it up best.

And just a few of the many things people were saying about.

Sorry but this headline is unbeatable https://t.co/uQuUNxo1je — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) June 16, 2021

Hopeless bloke said hopeless bloke is hopeless, says hopeless bloke 😊 pic.twitter.com/SAV7gDlvdL — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) June 16, 2021

We're living in strange times when it takes the Daily Star to nail it. pic.twitter.com/Iyze38AMaZ — #Marcher 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MarcherLord1) June 17, 2021

Yet again the Daily Star has a knock out front page , they have been the outstanding front page of the pandemic both sharp and witty – I think I still have my Dominic Cummins mask — Rusty (@RussellRussjm) June 16, 2021

They’ve summed this up succinctly pic.twitter.com/Z2Qti0KKYI — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 17, 2021

You’ve got to love the Daily Star. Quality journalism at its very best…… pic.twitter.com/FYKx5GQlct — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) June 16, 2021

Takes us right back to these classic Daily Star front pages from the last year or so.

READ MORE

Dominic Cummings shone a light on government failings with WhatsApp screenshots

Source @dailystar