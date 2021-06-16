There’s been an attack of the Star Wars Anakin and Padmé memes – 15 favourites
A scene from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones has become the flavour of the month after it captured the imagination of meme makers.
It shows the moment a little suspicion dawns in the mind of Padmé Amidala as she talks to Anakin Skywalker.
This is the original dialogue.
And this Reddit post seems to be where the meme began.
You know a meme has hit the big time when Elon Musk gets on board, and he did.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021
Here are a few more that did it well, some with added creative license.
— Billie (@_BillieBelieves) June 15, 2021
— kyle (@vvolfsxblood) June 8, 2021
— Terrence Peterson (@dr_tgpeterson) June 10, 2021
— little car carrying a football (@SophLouiseHall) June 12, 2021
— Hernán Guard Your Face! Wear a mask! (@hguarderas93) June 3, 2021
accessibility dot jpeg pic.twitter.com/lAbUQ1QGtk
— aaron (@philosophequeer) June 14, 2021
— (@InsaneMistress) June 8, 2021
— Rose Biggin (@rosebiggin) June 14, 2021
