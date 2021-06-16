This comedian has gone viral with his NSFW Bluetooth method of dealing with noisy neighbours
If you aren’t familiar with Canadian comedian, Matt O’Brien, you’ve been missing out. For a start, he does the funniest wine reviews on the internet, with surreal moments like this.
adding another wine review to the thread this one is a special Christmas episode pic.twitter.com/BDC1TPk194
— Matt O'Brien (@matt_obrien) December 10, 2020
He also made this very public-spirited Covid-appropriate version of Call of Duty.
remember when Call of Duty Warzone added that “covid information” guy to the game at the beginning of the pandemic?
pic.twitter.com/74PoQ9QCtu
— Matt O'Brien (@matt_obrien) June 2, 2021
He recently went viral due to a TikTok post, in which he revealed the ingenious, if NSFW, way in which he deals with an inconsiderate neighbour.
@matt_obrien
I found a way to connect to my neighbors Bluetooth speaker ##neighbor ##loud ##viral
Good to hear In the Hall of the Mountain King being used as Grieg intended.
Some TikTokers related hard.
Others – not so much.
TikTok had thoughts on the detractors.
One person had a question.
By the magic of social media, and Matt’s brain.
Before you start handing out ‘Didn’t Happen of the Year Awards, we’re aware he’s a comedian – who makes sketches, and this comment sums up that suspicion.
But it’s still funny, and even if Matt didn’t actually do it, we’re betting a load of his fans will.
You can follow him on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, as well as TikTok.
