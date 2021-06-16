This comedian has gone viral with his NSFW Bluetooth method of dealing with noisy neighbours

Videos

If you aren’t familiar with Canadian comedian, Matt O’Brien, you’ve been missing out. For a start, he does the funniest wine reviews on the internet, with surreal moments like this.

adding another wine review to the thread this one is a special Christmas episode pic.twitter.com/BDC1TPk194 — Matt O'Brien (@matt_obrien) December 10, 2020

He also made this very public-spirited Covid-appropriate version of Call of Duty.

remember when Call of Duty Warzone added that “covid information” guy to the game at the beginning of the pandemic?

pic.twitter.com/74PoQ9QCtu — Matt O'Brien (@matt_obrien) June 2, 2021

He recently went viral due to a TikTok post, in which he revealed the ingenious, if NSFW, way in which he deals with an inconsiderate neighbour.

Good to hear In the Hall of the Mountain King being used as Grieg intended.

Some TikTokers related hard.

Others – not so much.

TikTok had thoughts on the detractors.

One person had a question.

By the magic of social media, and Matt’s brain.

Before you start handing out ‘Didn’t Happen of the Year Awards, we’re aware he’s a comedian – who makes sketches, and this comment sums up that suspicion.

But it’s still funny, and even if Matt didn’t actually do it, we’re betting a load of his fans will.

You can follow him on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, as well as TikTok.

Source Matt O'Brien