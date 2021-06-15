The Scotland goalie became a meme after that stunning Czeck goal – 13 favourites

Sport

Scotland opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic which everyone will remember for strike Patrik Schick’s stunning second goal from near the halfway line.

But it was a moment that Scotland goalie David Marshall, who was caught way off his line, would rather forget, for obvious reasons.

Unfortunately for Marshall the moment became an instant meme. Here are our favourites.

Boris Johnson trying to stop the second wave in January 2021 pic.twitter.com/e3XxRbS4J2 — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) June 14, 2021

Yer da just booed him for taking the knee in mid air pic.twitter.com/EfMwc6Q5Ha — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 14, 2021

David Marshall wins gold 🥇 pic.twitter.com/z1QJqhEWiQ — Christian Waters (@kingchinno) June 14, 2021

When you tweet something then see the spelling mistake pic.twitter.com/xQUAvTn7op — Shutts (@Shuttsapalooza) June 14, 2021

And finally …

if you ignore the ball it looks like the goalie is having a lot of fun pic.twitter.com/MEkNHivCZi — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 14, 2021

