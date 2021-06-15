The Scotland goalie became a meme after that stunning Czeck goal – 13 favourites
Scotland opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic which everyone will remember for strike Patrik Schick’s stunning second goal from near the halfway line.
But it was a moment that Scotland goalie David Marshall, who was caught way off his line, would rather forget, for obvious reasons.
WHAT. A. GOAL.
Patrik Schick scores for the Czech Republic from the halfway line.#SCO 0-2 #CZE
📲💻📺 Watch live: https://t.co/XJ464KbERY#bbceuros #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/p8DjWwZeVQ
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 14, 2021
Unfortunately for Marshall the moment became an instant meme. Here are our favourites.
1.
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 14, 2021
2.
Boris Johnson trying to stop the second wave in January 2021 pic.twitter.com/e3XxRbS4J2
— Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) June 14, 2021
3.
Yer da just booed him for taking the knee in mid air pic.twitter.com/EfMwc6Q5Ha
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 14, 2021
4.
David Marshall wins gold 🥇 pic.twitter.com/z1QJqhEWiQ
— Christian Waters (@kingchinno) June 14, 2021
5.
— Adam Chambers (@ajay_chambers) June 14, 2021
6.
— WarrenJonHughes (@warrenjonhughes) June 14, 2021
7.
— Ali Al-Mudaifa (@alialmudaifa) June 14, 2021
8.
— Benkins 🏴⚽️ (@benjenkers) June 14, 2021
9.
— battles (@B4TTL3S) June 14, 2021
10.
When you tweet something then see the spelling mistake pic.twitter.com/xQUAvTn7op
— Shutts (@Shuttsapalooza) June 14, 2021
11.
— JD (@JDgawa1) June 14, 2021
12.
— Daniel J. Rajaiah (@danieljrajaiah) June 14, 2021
13.
— Joseph P. Brenner (@JosephPBrenner5) June 14, 2021
And finally …
if you ignore the ball it looks like the goalie is having a lot of fun pic.twitter.com/MEkNHivCZi
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 14, 2021
Source Twitter @FootballJoe H/T Indy100
