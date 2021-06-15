Simply 21 of the tastiest fake fine dining facts

Twitter

Over on Twitter, people have been joining in with this …

Since the pandemic, fine dining is anything that doesn’t involve pasta you regret stockpiling – that’s our possibly fake fact on the matter.

Here are some better ones.

1.

#FakeFineDiningFacts

Eating your candy bar with a fork and knife makes it taste better. pic.twitter.com/tzYUjKZL8D — ~Becca~ (@Good_Ole_Bebs) June 13, 2021

2.

If you sip your tea with your pinky up everyone will think you're fancy or British#FakeFineDiningFacts — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) June 13, 2021

3.

4.

5.

#FakeFineDiningFacts pineapple on pizza is just about the swankiest thing fancy French chefs ever came up with. — Gina Pratt (@GinaPra23622738) June 13, 2021

6.

The waiter gives you a piece of your food every time you ring a bell… #FakeFineDiningFacts pic.twitter.com/8cZUZhTV5m — "Mad Cat" Cattis (@GeneralCattis) June 13, 2021

7.

#FakeFineDiningFacts Molecular Gastronomy is the art of cooking moles. pic.twitter.com/AySn07aJ53 — Wayne Hepner (@meamwayne) June 13, 2021

8.

Whilst ordering, always drop an F bomb or two to show your deep respect for Gordon Ramsay. #FakeFineDiningFacts — SupeRЯeeves (@supereeves_) June 13, 2021

9.

#FakeFineDiningFacts Max distance for a toss can be no more than 2 feet pic.twitter.com/wvHyRuK8yB — Ruggedzmv (@ZMV9253) June 13, 2021

10.

#FakeFineDiningFacts

Haute cuisine is presented like this… 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/MPCuimmW4v — Щเℓℓїαм ℒ Ɠ◎ηℨαℓεℨ Ƥ ♠ (@firchy002) June 13, 2021

11.