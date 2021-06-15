Simply 21 of the tastiest fake fine dining facts
Over on Twitter, people have been joining in with this …
No need for a reservation, welcome to #FakeFineDiningFacts
with@HashFakeFacts @bigmacher@Josh_ill_us@ReynardCity
Part of @HashtagRoundup pic.twitter.com/rYSim1w1dj
— #FakeFacts (@HashFakeFacts) June 13, 2021
Since the pandemic, fine dining is anything that doesn’t involve pasta you regret stockpiling – that’s our possibly fake fact on the matter.
Here are some better ones.
1.
#FakeFineDiningFacts
Eating your candy bar with a fork and knife makes it taste better. pic.twitter.com/tzYUjKZL8D
— ~Becca~ (@Good_Ole_Bebs) June 13, 2021
2.
If you sip your tea with your pinky up everyone will think you're fancy or British#FakeFineDiningFacts
— Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) June 13, 2021
3.
Dine Hard was Bruce Willis’ feature film debut #FakeFineDiningFacts pic.twitter.com/VqRXDahTeF
— Writerlike🌎 (@writerlike1) June 13, 2021
4.
Calories don't count when you eat out.
#FakeFineDiningFacts pic.twitter.com/Pg13lImqL2
— Cheryl L (@cal331) June 13, 2021
5.
#FakeFineDiningFacts pineapple on pizza is just about the swankiest thing fancy French chefs ever came up with.
— Gina Pratt (@GinaPra23622738) June 13, 2021
6.
The waiter gives you a piece of your food every time you ring a bell… #FakeFineDiningFacts pic.twitter.com/8cZUZhTV5m
— "Mad Cat" Cattis (@GeneralCattis) June 13, 2021
7.
#FakeFineDiningFacts Molecular Gastronomy is the art of cooking moles. pic.twitter.com/AySn07aJ53
— Wayne Hepner (@meamwayne) June 13, 2021
8.
Whilst ordering, always drop an F bomb or two to show your deep respect for Gordon Ramsay. #FakeFineDiningFacts
— SupeRЯeeves (@supereeves_) June 13, 2021
9.
#FakeFineDiningFacts Max distance for a toss can be no more than 2 feet pic.twitter.com/wvHyRuK8yB
— Ruggedzmv (@ZMV9253) June 13, 2021
10.
#FakeFineDiningFacts
Haute cuisine is presented like this… 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/MPCuimmW4v
— Щเℓℓїαм ℒ Ɠ◎ηℨαℓεℨ Ƥ ♠ (@firchy002) June 13, 2021
11.
Taking the tablecloth home with you shows how much you appreciated the meal.#FakeFineDiningFacts
— SupeRЯeeves (@supereeves_) June 13, 2021
