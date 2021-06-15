Twitter

Someone advised young workers against taking weekends off and got comprehensively dragged

Poke Staff. Updated June 15th, 2021

We’re all familiar with the old ‘young people can’t afford houses because they drink nice coffee and eat avocados’ trope, but it seems that the secret of success also involves *checks notes* completely wrecking their work-life balance.

Late-stage Capitalism has entered the chat.

Jordan Kong, who is a venture capitalist, added –

It must be okay, then. If one person chooses to do it, it becomes the rule for everyone else – at least, that’s our understanding of how the world works.

Jordan was right about one thing. It really was an unpopular opinion.

Here’s a better tip.

Pass it on to Rishi Sunak.

