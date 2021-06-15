Someone advised young workers against taking weekends off and got comprehensively dragged

Twitter

We’re all familiar with the old ‘young people can’t afford houses because they drink nice coffee and eat avocados’ trope, but it seems that the secret of success also involves *checks notes* completely wrecking their work-life balance.

Late-stage Capitalism has entered the chat.

Jordan Kong, who is a venture capitalist, added –

1/ I’ve worked countless weekends since I started my career 10+ years ago. Just like every other poor immigrant kid who has become successful in tech. Nobody handed us anything — we had to will success. — Jordan Kong (@ImNotJK) June 14, 2021

It must be okay, then. If one person chooses to do it, it becomes the rule for everyone else – at least, that’s our understanding of how the world works.

Jordan was right about one thing. It really was an unpopular opinion.

May this opinion stay unpopular. Amiinnnnnnn. https://t.co/cXgmbT2tG6 — Alina Amir (@alinaamir) June 13, 2021

NO. Please don't. I'm 42 and have been working 7 days a week since I was 24. This is unhealthy. Enjoy your free time. Don't be a fool like me. https://t.co/RArHQEocHr — Effi Saharudin 🏳️‍🌈 (@1Obefiend) June 13, 2021

Hahahaha. I believed this shit once. Don't do it. The only thing it teaches employers is they can load you up with an unmanageable workload and pay you peanuts while doing so. https://t.co/cwdClBz6yy — Rowhe Siy (@rowheyourboat) June 13, 2021

Why not at night too? Why not buy a sleeping bag and live in the office? Will save you a lot on rent + you'll always be early While you're at it, why not give birth in the pantry while replying to work emails? Give your child a headstart into the corporate world https://t.co/0Bh8YaoKC0 — Leeroy Ting (@LeeroyTing) June 13, 2021

I can't imagine living such a hollow existence that I'd want to do that sorry https://t.co/d3F81izKE4 — Radio Free Amanda 余美娜 (@catcontentonly) June 13, 2021

Here’s a better tip.

popular opinion: universal basic income and 4 day workweek https://t.co/ZSPVF7oeRr — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) June 13, 2021

Pass it on to Rishi Sunak.

