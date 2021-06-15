People are sharing stories of thieving cats after this fabulous photo went viral

Animals

This cat owner had a fabulous response after her cat kept stealing gloves from their neighbours. She did this, in a picture that went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @DickKingSmith.

Sign of the day. pic.twitter.com/fgr0vC4Z0O — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) June 10, 2021

And it prompted people to share their own stories of their light-fingered (clawed?) moggies. Here are our favourites.

Ollie was an indoor cat. He brought us gifts from our basement: the lint brush from the dryer, rubber gloves, curls of wood if my husband had used the plane but not swept up, little containers of screws and nails. — Suzanne Gerhold (@Suzanne47) June 10, 2021

My cat used to come home with the collars of other cats- I was convinced he was a cat serial killer and these were his trophies. I used to sleep with a knife under my pillow. pic.twitter.com/bY7Nl0aWrF — spite is my motivation (@1EEX303) June 11, 2021

We had a cat burglar who brought home (at various times) odd socks, mail, photographs, a T shirt and a bag of medium length cable ties. Regularly had to sneak around re-posting letters through neighbours’ doors. — Annie calvey (@annie_calvey) June 10, 2021

Somewhere in the woods lie 12 bodies who bled out from the wrist on whichever hand has a glove missing…

Police have issued photo of the suspect, but warn she may have altered her hairstyle. pic.twitter.com/oPfxZ0zd3O — Angela Yates (@IslandJelli) June 11, 2021

My cat had a thing for paintbrushes. He once brought home a set of three brand new ones. We only caught him when he got stuck trying to bring the biggest one through the cat flap. Never found out who they belonged to. — Booniss Everdrunk 🇪🇺 (@bookiesnacksize) June 11, 2021

My cat used to rob the neighbors’ pot garden and come home with weed. They thought homeless were stealing it. Nope. My cat. — Ellie rhodes (@Classicrun1) June 11, 2021

Neighbor dog is notorious. When I had people come to redo our siding I warned them: Do Not put anything down on the ground, the dog will steal it! I go inside and look out the window to see him trotting by with a glove in his mouth, the workman following, begging for it back. — The Burwell💉 (@The_Burwel1) June 11, 2021

This reminds me of our neighbour's cat who used to steal our socks and underwear. — I KILL YOUR DARLINGS 🏳️‍🌈 #DRAGONAGE (@nerinedorman) June 10, 2021

Our cat stole (as a baby) stuffed plush vegetables (preferrably cucumbers) from the play kitchen in the nearby kindergarden (and probably all kid's rooms in the neighboorhood), we have dozens of the. pic.twitter.com/Z2xzN5HbCN — Viele Grüsse (@FrauBruellen) June 12, 2021

And if it reminded you of something, you weren’t alone.

