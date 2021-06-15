Mark Hamill always has the best response to this Star Wars ‘prop’ question
It’s not the first time Mark Hamill has replied to this question, so it might not be the first time you’ve seen it.
But as the great man himself suggests, it bears repeating.
Here’s the question.
If you could own ONE #StarWars prop. What would it be? pic.twitter.com/xh8yI0Az6q
— Blue Jedi (@_BlueJedi) June 13, 2021
And here’s his answer.
George's wallet.
(said it before, but it bears repeating) https://t.co/XHe0c6IY4B
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 15, 2021
Wins every time.
READ MORE
Simply 17 glorious times Mark Hamill totally owned Donald Trump
Source @HamillHimself
More from the Poke
How America covers the Euros is even more American than you think it’s going to be
13 favourite things people said about Boris Johnson getting lost for words