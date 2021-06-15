Mark Hamill always has the best response to this Star Wars ‘prop’ question

Celebrity

It’s not the first time Mark Hamill has replied to this question, so it might not be the first time you’ve seen it.

But as the great man himself suggests, it bears repeating.

Here’s the question.

If you could own ONE #StarWars prop. What would it be? pic.twitter.com/xh8yI0Az6q — Blue Jedi (@_BlueJedi) June 13, 2021

And here’s his answer.

George's wallet. (said it before, but it bears repeating) https://t.co/XHe0c6IY4B — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 15, 2021

Wins every time.

Source @HamillHimself