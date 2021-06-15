How America covers the Euros is even more American than you think it’s going to be

Sport

Now we’re not going to suggest this is how the whole of American TV is covering Euro 2020 right now.

But it surely doesn’t get any more American than this, something called the ‘Ain’t No Way!’ segment on ESPN+ which, well, probably best watch it for yourself.

Ain’t No Way! I love this segment pic.twitter.com/ihk2zBdmBR — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 14, 2021

More of this sort of thing over here, please.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

Wedge kick from downtown right in the Scotch ballbag pic.twitter.com/NPqs5z2pzh — Soccer Guy (@usasoccerguy) June 15, 2021

Petition to get Stephen A Smith commentating at the Euros 🤣 🎥 – @stephenasmithpic.twitter.com/Xx6imYiBn2 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 15, 2021

This is unreal punditry from Stephen A Smith. 🤣 🎥 @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/2tQw7glT6I — Sunday League Footy (@SundayChants) June 15, 2021

Genuinely believe he’d offer more insight on a game than the likes of Savage, Hartson & Jenas – even if he just did this. https://t.co/pMsSAvSXUT — Evan (@EvanMcFarlane) June 14, 2021

THIS IS THE CONTENT WE BEEN WAITING FOR https://t.co/TpBo5weZor — click here for reaction videos! (@VideoReacts) June 15, 2021

Please help me I cannot stop laughing I will be making memes out of this all tournament. https://t.co/U8dq8FeLwY — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) June 15, 2021

In short …

Ain’t No Way!!!

