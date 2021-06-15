Sport

How America covers the Euros is even more American than you think it’s going to be

John Plunkett. Updated June 15th, 2021

Now we’re not going to suggest this is how the whole of American TV is covering Euro 2020 right now.

But it surely doesn’t get any more American than this, something called the ‘Ain’t No Way!’ segment on ESPN+ which, well, probably best watch it for yourself.

More of this sort of thing over here, please.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

In short …

Ain’t No Way!!!

Source Twitter @stephenasmith

