Boris Johnson’s Australia trade deal will save us ‘up to’ £1.22 a year each – only 5 responses you need

Great news, everyone! Boris Johnson has concluded a new trade deal between the UK and Australia, the first agreement negotiated from scratch after Brexit.

But it’s fair to say not everyone was quite so excited as Johnson.

“I think it is a good deal, it’s one that will benefit British farmers and British consumers as well” PM Boris Johnson says new trade deal between UK and Australia will mean young people can work more easily between the two countries https://t.co/8XJBbNN0Cm pic.twitter.com/W6wLcVJFyU — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 15, 2021

And here’s an indication why.

That’s £1.22 a year or, to be strictly accurate, ‘up to’ £1.22 a year. But every little counts, right? Here are the only 5 responses you need.

Congratulations to the government on the trade deal with Australia worth about 0.02% of GDP or roughly 0.005% of the estimated cost of Brexit. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 15, 2021

Within two days of a G7 summit that talked fervently of combatting the climate crisis – The UK manges to find the farthest possible place with which to do its first post BREXIT trade deal – AUSTRALIA! Pity the oceans suffering the shipping consequences. — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) June 15, 2021

some say the Australian trade deal isn’t life changing but government says it will save the average person 1p a week on imports — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 15, 2021

So then he said

“I don’t care about you guys, I’m going to sign a trade deal with Australia next week” pic.twitter.com/8VUP2pQWCJ — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🕷🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) June 15, 2021

What are you going to spend your extra £1.22 a year on? pic.twitter.com/Wg9Hj2IxqB — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 15, 2021

And this.

The animal welfare standards this govt have just agreed to pic.twitter.com/R9afkLRcSN — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) June 15, 2021

To conclude …

People aren’t stupid. They know that if you undermine the terms for half your total trade (with the EU), a bit more trade with a small country on the other side of the world (Australia) is like building a sandcastle in the face of the incoming tide — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) June 15, 2021

