Boris Johnson’s Australia trade deal will save us ‘up to’ £1.22 a year each – only 5 responses you need

John Plunkett. Updated June 15th, 2021

Great news, everyone! Boris Johnson has concluded a new trade deal between the UK and Australia, the first agreement negotiated from scratch after Brexit.

But it’s fair to say not everyone was quite so excited as Johnson.

And here’s an indication why.

That’s £1.22 a year or, to be strictly accurate, ‘up to’ £1.22 a year. But every little counts, right? Here are the only 5 responses you need.

And this.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @BBCPolitics

