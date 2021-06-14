You surely won’t see a funnier and more dramatic marriage proposal

Videos

There’s a seriously unexpected plot twist to this marriage proposal, but it’s nothing to do with her answer.

Hold my beer while I get engaged. 🥴🍺 pic.twitter.com/q7Uvfuo0bZ — 🍺 Hold My Beer 🍺 (@HldMyBeer) June 12, 2021

VROOOOOM!

And just a few of the things people said about the video after it went viral on Twitter.

Will you marry me?🤣 pic.twitter.com/0SLt6maV5m — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) June 13, 2021

Show me a more memorable engagement proposal 💍 pic.twitter.com/ysipnVfefX — Alan Swan (@alanswan) June 13, 2021

They won’t forget the day he asked her to marry him in a hurry… 😳👀🙈😩 pic.twitter.com/ZzXQkrFwjn — Scott Hughes (@ScottHughesUK) June 13, 2021

"Will you marry me"…She could have just said no. 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/8xaYSurnTf — Followed by 93k Tory Haters (@MarieAnnUK) June 13, 2021

what a proposal!!😆🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/WWfZQF9Kjh — You Fecking Idiot (@YoufeckingIdiot) June 13, 2021

And there was one bit people particularly enjoyed (and you might have missed first time round).

Nice save by the woman on the dock — Greeny (@c_greeny9) June 12, 2021

This save though. Incredible balance and skill pic.twitter.com/75WONZBbho — Michael (@Horwichbloke19) June 14, 2021

Source Twitter @HldMyBeer H/T @alanswan