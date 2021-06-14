People are trying to guess what’s in the Queen’s handbag? Our 17 favourites

News

It was the Queen’s official birthday at the weekend, although Covid kept the celebrations a little quieter than usual.

However, it wasn’t a birthday cake that caught people’s attention, but one in celebration of people supporting each other through the pandemic – and this is why it hit the headlines.

Queen Elizabeth II insisted on cutting a cake using a ceremonial sword at an event on the sidelines of the G7 summit. When told there was a knife available instead, the monarch replied, “I know there is! This is something that is more unusual.” https://t.co/Bu2P1lVq7H pic.twitter.com/LCd8sHdGnz — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2021

There were a lot of funny reactions to her bladework – like these.

If a sword is available to cut the cake, OF COURSE you use the sword. https://t.co/i0xlxarBvT — Hannah Long (@HannahGraceLong) June 12, 2021

I think that cake is a knight now https://t.co/pwKzz7xZ3O — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) June 12, 2021

I'm just The Queen. Standing in front of a cake. Asking to cut it with my fucking giant sword. https://t.co/I8tF9nnGE2 — Michael Southan (@Michael_Southan) June 12, 2021

You may have noticed that, in spite of the tricky manoeuvre in progress, the Queen kept hold of her handbag, which she allegedly uses to send signals to her entourage.

The queen's handbag is her signal, apparently; when she picks it up, she wants to end the conversation. — 💧Dame Carolyn Janson (@CarolynJanson) June 13, 2021

The omnipresent accessory inspired @CrossyPondTags to invite tweeters to join in with this hashtag game.

Which they did.

1.

2.

3.

Pepper spray in case the unpredictable one returns #WhatsInTheQueensHandbag pic.twitter.com/qxs4p4IkNq — Portmanteau leaves home😷💉💉 (@SadlyCatless) June 13, 2021

4.

5.

6.

#WhatsInTheQueensHandbag bingo chips, hard candy and pic of the kids pic.twitter.com/LkqQbRfNVe — Justme (@Ladyfish666) June 13, 2021

7.

#WhatsInTheQueensHandbag? Like all good moms… tissues, cough drops, and a couple of band-aids.

Like all good grannies… some candy.

And like all good rulers… a burner phone with her best assassin on speed dial. pic.twitter.com/pSpRw3JArL — Daphne -Vote Blue- Shepherd (@antifashyst) June 13, 2021

8.

9.