This hilarious kids’ menu will be hideously relatable for parents everywhere

Life

One of the joys of eating out with young children is finding something on the menu that they’re prepared to eat.

Most places do a children’s menu, obviously, and this kids’ menu is the funniest we’ve seen, shared by @HazelKLarkin over on Twitter.

Kids’ menu at a restaurant in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/QeIqqcGRdJ — Hazel Katherine Larkin (@HazelKLarkin) June 13, 2021

Here it is in close-up, just in case that’s a bit tricky to read.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Could add ‘what’s the WiFi code’ — Deirdre Mc (@deemccos) June 13, 2021

I also created a dish called “I don’t know” so my kids couldn’t say that anymore. — I double space my periods. Deal with it. (@djohngo) June 13, 2021

They forgot the most important one: pic.twitter.com/bmihEFC6BP — Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) June 13, 2021

That’s the vegan option. — Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) June 13, 2021

And just in case you were wondering …

I’ve eaten there this evening and taken the same photo!! Amazing food (the main menu, not the kids section!) It’s The Chlachain Inn in #mallaig. Can’t find a Twitter for them but they’re definitely worth a visit. pic.twitter.com/gukO7cP5ri — Jacky Stevens (@jackyfs) June 13, 2021

READ MORE

People are sharing their favourite real life ‘cheat codes’ – 30 gamechangers

Source Twitter @HazelKLarkin