This hilarious cat chase is 8 seconds very well spent
Cat chase of the day is this, shared by @lordofkak over on Reddit.
Eight seconds well spent.
‘Awesome I can watch this the whole day honestly.’
iddriss
‘I usually don’t like remakes but this might be better than the original with Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio.’
Living_Guava_8104
‘Whack-a-mole, alley cat edition.’
psakuraa
‘The part at the end makes the cats look like one l o n g cat.’
reddit_userpoop123
It certainly does …
Source Reddit u/lordofkak
