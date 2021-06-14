Animals

This hilarious cat chase is 8 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated June 14th, 2021

Cat chase of the day is this, shared by @lordofkak over on Reddit.

Eight seconds well spent.

‘Awesome I can watch this the whole day honestly.’
iddriss

‘I usually don’t like remakes but this might be better than the original with Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio.’
Living_Guava_8104

‘Whack-a-mole, alley cat edition.’
psakuraa

‘The part at the end makes the cats look like one l o n g cat.’
reddit_userpoop123

It certainly does …

Source Reddit u/lordofkak

