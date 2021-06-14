The difference between Trump and Biden ‘in 5 seconds’ totally nails it and Mark Hamill said it best

Politics

As you won’t need reminding, Joe Biden has been in the UK at the G7 summit in Cornwall, where he met Boris Johnson for the first time.

And it’s fair to say that the US President’s attitude towards his fellow global leaders is in marked contrast to his predecessor, Donald Trump.

And nowhere captures it better – or so succinctly – as this five second ‘side by side’ video comparison by @therecount over on Twitter.

Trump was at a Nato conference, not G7, as @therecount corrected later, but their point very much still stands.

2017 G7 vs. 2021 G7 pic.twitter.com/JG9ZuBi3ya — The Recount (@therecount) June 11, 2021

Nailed it.

And Mark Hamill surely said it best.

aMErica FIRST vs. AMERICA FIRST

🤮 🇺🇸 https://t.co/amn1WdaLQY — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 12, 2021

