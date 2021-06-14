Funniest 13 things people said about that G7 photo of all the world leaders together

News

Never let it be said that the G7 summit of world leaders in Cornwall won’t leave a lasting legacy that will be enjoyed for generations to come.

Nothing to do with climate change, or coronavirus, no. It was this picture of the world leaders all together, standing sensibly socially distanced apart.

g7 family photo pic.twitter.com/91kf1eQkGa — Justin Sink (@justinsink) June 11, 2021

And here are the funniest 13 things people said about it.

1.

Before I order these figures, does anyone know if you can take them out and play with them or are they glued to the display stand? pic.twitter.com/vLVS1QfjEa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 12, 2021

2.

My favorite part of the G7 summit is the big musical number at the end pic.twitter.com/xqCTir9oxE — Washington Post TikTok Book Guy 📚 (@davejorgenson) June 11, 2021

3.

Aliens, if you’re listening, they’re ready to be beamed up now.👽🛸🔻https://t.co/9Id3WOZHaF — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 11, 2021

4.

Just before The Apprentice contestants get split into teams pic.twitter.com/ZtWhKvfqUk — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) June 11, 2021

5.

SELECT PLAYER https://t.co/dRVVHuTh82 — Adrienne Porter Felt (@__apf__) June 11, 2021

6.

which trap door will open first? vote now on your phones https://t.co/G71kPoeTGB — tiny snek comics (@tinysnekcomics) June 11, 2021

7.

Making America not embarrassed again. https://t.co/T1mPt9CfTI — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 11, 2021

8.

Without Trump around Boris has that “Wait, so now I’m the asshole???” face. https://t.co/XVfZCD5ehH — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 11, 2021

9.

Photobombed figures sold separately. pic.twitter.com/rkm03x3wb2 — Dennis Syrja (@FinnDen) June 12, 2021

10.

G7 choir concert about to start pic.twitter.com/P0kicWUlg0 — Zoe Keating (@zoecello) June 11, 2021

11.

next season of broadchurch looks shit https://t.co/obmsbcImVQ — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 11, 2021

12.

not sure about this new backup dancer troupe https://t.co/H8CQWbRBoA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2021

13.

Reassuring that the people in charge of the world economy can’t count to nine. https://t.co/0GOOaOYtGp — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) June 11, 2021

