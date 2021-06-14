Politics

Channel 4 News brutally dismantled Boris Johnson and it’s quite the watch

John Plunkett. Updated June 14th, 2021

The government doesn’t exactly fall over itself in a rush to send people to appear on Channel 4 News, so when the programme got an interview with Boris Johnson, they made the most of it.

They made so much of it, in fact, that this clip of political editor Guy Gibbon brutally dismantling the prime minister and his track record went wildly viral on Twitter.

It’s two minutes very well spent.

Boom.

So much to enjoy, but hard to beat the bit where Johnson calls himself the ‘president of the United States’. Well, he was born in New York so at least he qualifies on that score.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And here it is again with subtitles.

