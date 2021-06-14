Channel 4 News brutally dismantled Boris Johnson and it’s quite the watch

Politics

The government doesn’t exactly fall over itself in a rush to send people to appear on Channel 4 News, so when the programme got an interview with Boris Johnson, they made the most of it.

They made so much of it, in fact, that this clip of political editor Guy Gibbon brutally dismantling the prime minister and his track record went wildly viral on Twitter.

It’s two minutes very well spent.

..President Biden thought you were Trump’s clone ..The EU say you don’t keep your word#C4News Gary Gibbon interviews Boris Johnson at the #G7 #FBPE pic.twitter.com/gLXTW9mksJ — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) June 12, 2021

So much to enjoy, but hard to beat the bit where Johnson calls himself the ‘president of the United States’. Well, he was born in New York so at least he qualifies on that score.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

It’s his last line “How much more of this?” that gets me. That’s the job Mr Johnson. You’re held to account. https://t.co/nuiPxUSNyM — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) June 13, 2021

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Biden thinks you’re a Trump clone and the EU think you don’t keep your word 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 C4News battering Boris like a sausage pic.twitter.com/zsyaqmlIt2 — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) June 13, 2021

Well done #GaryGibbon @Channel4News. You spoke truth to power showing Johnson up for what he is. Better prepared than the PM and more knowledgable. This is how to interview him. — Danceywoman (@jazzaoxon) June 12, 2021

This is why no government minister ever appears on Channel 4 News. Makes the BBC look like a propaganda machine (Laura Kuenssberg, are you watching?) https://t.co/uMCZUbT94b — Roger Haydon (@RogerHaydon04) June 13, 2021

Dear Mr Gary Gibbon @Channel4News, from the bottom of my heart I thank you for your particle collider interview with Mr Johnson @BorisJohnson. It was brilliant, no holds barred, no punches pulled. Amazingly well done 👍👏👏👏👏👏👏thank you, thank you, thank you. https://t.co/Sl6zAXyC7d — Andrew Parnall 💙 Love UK, hate Brexit #FBPE (@dontbrexitfixit) June 12, 2021

The parallels between Gary Gibbon ripping Johnson a new one and this classic clip of Eddie Mair doing the same are unmistakeable. Confronted with the truth, Johnson waffles, looks away and down and simply rides out the storm. pic.twitter.com/Qrm1PEQtD3 — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) June 12, 2021

Gary Gibbon is outstanding isn't he. Hatchet job in a very tight 2 minute slot. Let's be clear, interviews constrained like this can't be detailed enquiries into truth but they have to use truth to make a point, and rebalance perceptions.

pic.twitter.com/EbDSF0a7jC — Neil Fawcett (@BarristerNF) June 13, 2021

I always say Hello to Gary Gibbon when I see him at Parliament. Next time I see him I’m going to congratulate him for this… fxcking brilliant & about time. https://t.co/m1iOGf4zzS — Steve Bray 23/6 UK Protest. #NeverVoteConservative (@snb19692) June 12, 2021

Absolutely classic. You can see why he hides away from interviews apart from with his favourite. Ripped to shreds. Finally somebody telling him exactly as it is and what people think of him. Well done👏👏 — Michael Crowther (@Michael63914438) June 12, 2021

And here it is again with subtitles.

