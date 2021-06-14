Twitter gave its verdict on the Andrew Neil-fronted anti-woke news channel – it wasn’t great

News

Sunday evening saw the launch of the ‘anti-woke’ TV channel, GB News, which is owned by US media moguls, Mark Schneider and Andrew Cole via their company, ‘All Perspectives Ltd’.

The face of the channel is former BBC political attack-interviewer, Andrew Neil.

Absolutely gutted that i won’t be able to watch the launch of GB News in just seven minutes time, but unfortunately I am re-alphabetising my spice rack and it can’t wait. Best of luck to all involved. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 13, 2021

“We are proud to be British” says #GBNews founder Andrew Neil. Every single one of GB News’ major shareholders is based outside Great Britain — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) June 13, 2021

The choice of Neil drew a little side-eye.

With all the pressure of launching patriotic tv news channel #GBNews let's hope Andrew Neil doesn't wear himself out commuting backwards and forwards from his home in France — Will Thorpe (@withorpe) June 13, 2021

GB News will shun the "metropolitan" mindset, says notorious anti-metropolitan man of the people Andrew Neil. pic.twitter.com/AhHXPKLA8I — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 13, 2021

Its agenda, which can loosely be described as ‘right-leaning’, could easily be guessed from its list of presenters, which reads like a Who’s Who of the administrators on a Brexit fan-fic blog.

Former Apprentice candidate, Michelle Dewberry Mail Online columnist, Dan Wootton LBC presenter, Tom Harwood Freelance archaeologist, Neil Oliver Former UKIP Head of Media, Alexandra Phillips

first night of GB News channel looks terrible 😬 8.00 News with Jim Davidson

8.30 Lozza Fox on racism

9.00 Mrs Browns Boys

10.30 Black & White Minstrel show

11.00 Peter Shilton's weather

11.30 Migrant Watch Live! with Nigel Farage — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 13, 2021

No Darren Grimes, though.

Darren Grimes watching the GB News launch. pic.twitter.com/DJ5MR1zSpC — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) June 13, 2021

Neil opened with a stated aim to be better than BBC News, and an assurance of accuracy.

"When we make mistakes we will correct them quickly and without quibble," says Andrew Neil… — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 13, 2021

Dan Wootton has just spent five minutes on #GBNews broadcasting conspiracy theories about coronavirus being a “scare story”. I’m old enough to remember an hour ago, when Andrew Neil promised that his new network wouldn’t spread baseless fake news — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) June 13, 2021

There were many criticisms of the production values.

I switched over to GB News for a few minutes. It was exactly how you’d imagine, except it looks lower budget than I’d assumed — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 13, 2021

#GBNews looks hilariously budget Also why is it being broadcast from inside a giant PS4? pic.twitter.com/lJqmUflE0K — James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) June 13, 2021

It's the news equivalent of it's a royal knockout. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 13, 2021

To give them the benefit of the doubt, it was potentially just teething troubles – so, here’s something cold for them to chew on.

1.

Andrew Neil on GB News, in a dark suit and a dark background makes him look like he's got a floating head. He looks like GamesMaster. #GBNews pic.twitter.com/7NjKbIEqqf — The Sting (@TSting18) June 13, 2021

2.

In psychiatry it is acknowledged that there are many forms of self-harm. On an unrelated note, I see that many of you are choosing to watch GB News tonight — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) June 13, 2021

3.

#GBnews leading with a hell of a scoop pic.twitter.com/pMxhmZDdQU — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) June 13, 2021

4.

Lord sugar as guest is so perfect because #GBNews looks exactly like a news channel made as a challenge by candidates — Jake Yapp (@jakeyapp) June 13, 2021

5.