Politics

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s takedown of Marjorie Taylor Greene wins comeback of the day

John Plunkett. Updated June 14th, 2021

Conspiracy theory mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene has been at it again, we’re sorry to say.

We mention the Republican congressman and QAnon fan because her latest theory prompted an all-time classic takedown from her Democratic nemesis, fellow congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Here’s what the allegedly devout Christian had to say.

Prompting the perfect comeback from Ocasio-Cortez which went wildly viral on Reddit because, well, look.

Boom.

And it took us back to these classic AOC comebacks of old, beginning with someone you’ll recognise.

And this.

And finally, this, after a Fox News presenter said this about her Vogue photoshoot.

