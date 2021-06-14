Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s takedown of Marjorie Taylor Greene wins comeback of the day

Politics

Conspiracy theory mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene has been at it again, we’re sorry to say.

We mention the Republican congressman and QAnon fan because her latest theory prompted an all-time classic takedown from her Democratic nemesis, fellow congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Here’s what the allegedly devout Christian had to say.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says COVID is a bioweapon because God would never create a fatal illness that harms people https://t.co/fAiPkTCJw3 — Charlie J. Johnson (@Charliemagne) June 12, 2021

Prompting the perfect comeback from Ocasio-Cortez which went wildly viral on Reddit because, well, look.

Boom.

And it took us back to these classic AOC comebacks of old, beginning with someone you’ll recognise.

As a blonde woman, I would like to take a moment to thank Congresswoman @AOC. She has single handily put an end to all “dumb blonde” jokes. Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 20, 2020

Don’t worry Mrs. Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better. You seem to have some trouble spelling your own insults correctly. Next time try “single-handedly,” it’ll work better. Good luck writing legislation! https://t.co/y33JXVfxDc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 21, 2020

And this.

Trump: AOC, a young woman not talented in many ways pic.twitter.com/5czXJJ5N4U — Acyn (@Acyn) July 14, 2020

A man whose entire life was built on a rich blend of daddy’s money and financial fraud accuses me, daughter of a house cleaner who won multiple elections to Congress by the age of 30, of not having talent. 🤣 You can tell from his delivery that even HE doesn’t believe it. 😂 https://t.co/blUMByAGjk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

And finally, this, after a Fox News presenter said this about her Vogue photoshoot.

AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trump | Fox News https://t.co/6UlLQs9uCp — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 29, 2020

💯% worth it, would do again https://t.co/0crlR7eXWT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

(& I don’t know if you’ve been in a photoshoot Laura, but you don’t keep the clothes.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

The whole “she wore clothes in a magazine, let’s pretend they’re hers” gimmick is the classic Republican strategy of “let’s willfully act stupid, and if the public doesn’t take our performative stupidity seriously then we’ll claim bias.” GOP, get yourselves together. It’s sad. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

