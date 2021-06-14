Celebrity

Alan Sugar mocking Dan Wootton’s ‘taking the knee’ question is the only 16 seconds of GB News worth watching

Poke Staff. Updated June 14th, 2021

Andrew Neil’s ‘anti-woke’ TV channel, GB News launched on Sunday although, like us, you might not have found the time to tune in just yet (ever).

Fortunately a few other people have been watching it so we don’t have to, and this 16 seconds looks like it was just about worth it. No more than that, though.

It’s presenter Dan Wootton, Mail Online columnist and former Sun executive editor, with a question about taking the knee for his first programme guest, Alan Sugar.

It may not have been the only bit that didn’t necessarily go entirely according to plan.

READ MORE

Twitter gave its verdict on the Andrew Neil-fronted anti-woke news channel – it wasn’t great

Source Twitter

More from the Poke