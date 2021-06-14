Alan Sugar mocking Dan Wootton’s ‘taking the knee’ question is the only 16 seconds of GB News worth watching

Celebrity

Andrew Neil’s ‘anti-woke’ TV channel, GB News launched on Sunday although, like us, you might not have found the time to tune in just yet (ever).

Fortunately a few other people have been watching it so we don’t have to, and this 16 seconds looks like it was just about worth it. No more than that, though.

It’s presenter Dan Wootton, Mail Online columnist and former Sun executive editor, with a question about taking the knee for his first programme guest, Alan Sugar.

“Where would I take the knee? In Sainsbury’s!?” Lord Sugar says if England players want to take the knee during the Euro 2020 tournament then “let them do it”. pic.twitter.com/Cae0eiNYCX — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 13, 2021

It may not have been the only bit that didn’t necessarily go entirely according to plan.

Alan Sugar, spends his segment slagging off Dan Wooton's "stupid" questions and telling Wooton (of his former employer) that the only thing you can believe in The Sun is "the date and price on the front page." Don't think he'll be booked again. pic.twitter.com/pIusS0mAXD — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 13, 2021

Alan Sugar says Brexit has destroyed some of his businesses. They're given up trading with Europe. I'm not sure that's what GBNews and Dan Wooton wanted to hear from him. pic.twitter.com/EgNNKqi6nc — Jim Cornelius🇪🇺🇬🇧 🇮🇪🍋☕️🍊 (@Jim_Cornelius) June 13, 2021

Alan Sugar looks like he’s going to charge you a fiver for a palm reading. pic.twitter.com/sMlj5vydRM — Differently Dave (@GoldenVision90) June 13, 2021

Enjoyed this incisive political commentary from Alan Sugar on GB News where he says he doesn’t know who any government ministers are and doesn’t care about them anyway Hope he’s a regular feature pic.twitter.com/fCoqexDV0o — Tom Richell (@tomrichell) June 13, 2021

Alan Sugar absolutely tearing into Dan Wootton's questions to his face and not taking his outrage bait is the best thing I've seen today. Bonus points for slagging off The Sun. He's not being invited back is he #GBNews — Andrew Gentry (@andrewgentry_) June 13, 2021

