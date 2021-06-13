This Instagram account collects images of people in weird stances – 17 genuine head-scratchers
The @peoplestanding Instagram account curates pictures of people who, for reasons best known to themselves, have chosen to take up unusual stances. And we don’t mean The Flat Earth Society – we mean literal stances.
Here are some of the best.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Article Pages: 1 2
More from the Poke
Weird World
Simply 19 weird but harmless lies told by parents
Life
People are sharing their favourite real life ‘cheat codes’ – 30 gamechangers