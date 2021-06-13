Kick off the Euros in style with Munya Chawawa’s rundown of the different types of football fan

Videos

If you cast your mind back to the first lockdown, chances are that some of it was made much more bearable by the sketches of the multi-talented Munya Chawawa.

Here he is dealing with Tommy Robinson in the best possible way.

Tommy Robinson’s plans for a race war ruined by train inspector 🚂😂 pic.twitter.com/a7pOVXvh2k — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) June 9, 2020

Perhaps you caught up with the news via this bulletin from Barty Crease.

British media reporting on the Black Lives Matter protests tomorrow. 🗞🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yHQqmkDcnk — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) June 7, 2020

Lockdowns come and lockdowns go, but Munya Chawawa keeps on making us laugh – and think.

With the Euros 2020 (We know!) underway, he has created this comprehensive guide to the different types of football fan.

Tag yourself – I’m the clueless one.

TikTok users were blown away by the sketch, finding many of the characters very familiar, with several commenters simply declaring it “brilliant” and @nicollasphillipson adding “I lost it 5 seconds in at Roonaldinho.”

Quite a few recognised some of the characters from their own lives, making us suspect that everyone either knows or is a Sofa Coach.

There was clearly something very relatable about ‘The one who looks away at crucial moments’.

As a bonus, you get to hear his seriously impressive vocals as he covers the disappointment of being thwarted by those traffic light travel lists.

Seeing as none of us are going abroad this year… Sun-Burna Boy & Suntan Dave present 'Nocation' 😔🏖@burnaboy @JAE5_ @Santandave1 pic.twitter.com/tEyDx382cm — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) June 6, 2021

We look forward to his album dropping.

You can follow Munya on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, as well as Twitter and TikTok.

