These 16 tweets prove that the pandemic is sometimes a laughing matter after all
Will they or won’t they? Not the latest ‘sexual chemistry between soap characters’ dilemma, but whether the government will ditch coronavirus rules on the 21st of June. Spoiler alert – they won’t.
In the meantime, these funny tweeters have been entertaining us all with their funny takes on *waves hand* all this, so we thought we’d share.
1.
[vaccination centre]
nurse: first or second dose?
me: seventh
nurse: what?
me: (levitating toward her) seventh.
— jackothy (@HansGrubertron) June 2, 2021
2.
Andrew Lloyd Webber finally getting arrested for putting on one of his musicals feels like the post lockdown boost we all need.
— Gráinne Maguire (@GrainneMaguire) June 9, 2021
3.
me: i’m sick of working from home
company: come back into the office
me: ok that is not what i meant
— tatum (@50FirstTates) June 2, 2021
4.
I'm still waiting for my second vaccination. It feels like I'm only wearing half a condom.
— Ham on Wry (@realHamOnWry) June 3, 2021
5.
Rule Britannia, Britannia rules the waves. pic.twitter.com/U9sqcgQgeT
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 3, 2021
6.
If the weird conspiracy guys are right and the vaccine causes metal objects to stick to your skin, it could be a huge advantage in Taskmaster for ‘without using your hands’ moments.
— Mark Watson, again! (@watsoncomedian) June 9, 2021
7.
The feeling when you realise people took you seriously when you said ‘we must meet up after all of this is over.’ pic.twitter.com/52r3WP8PJp
— Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) June 8, 2021
8.
Amazing how different people look when you finally see them with their masks off. There's a bloke who I regularly see hanging round the back of a local bakery, I saw him down the park this morning, first time without his mask, and it turns out he's a duck!
— Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) June 10, 2021
