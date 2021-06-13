Twitter

These 16 tweets prove that the pandemic is sometimes a laughing matter after all

Poke Staff. Updated June 13th, 2021

Will they or won’t they? Not the latest ‘sexual chemistry between soap characters’ dilemma, but whether the government will ditch coronavirus rules on the 21st of June. Spoiler alert – they won’t.

In the meantime, these funny tweeters have been entertaining us all with their funny takes on *waves hand* all this, so we thought we’d share.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke