These 16 tweets prove that the pandemic is sometimes a laughing matter after all

Will they or won’t they? Not the latest ‘sexual chemistry between soap characters’ dilemma, but whether the government will ditch coronavirus rules on the 21st of June. Spoiler alert – they won’t.

In the meantime, these funny tweeters have been entertaining us all with their funny takes on *waves hand* all this, so we thought we’d share.

[vaccination centre] nurse: first or second dose? me: seventh nurse: what? me: (levitating toward her) seventh. — jackothy (@HansGrubertron) June 2, 2021

Andrew Lloyd Webber finally getting arrested for putting on one of his musicals feels like the post lockdown boost we all need. — Gráinne Maguire (@GrainneMaguire) June 9, 2021

me: i’m sick of working from home company: come back into the office me: ok that is not what i meant — tatum (@50FirstTates) June 2, 2021

I'm still waiting for my second vaccination. It feels like I'm only wearing half a condom. — Ham on Wry (@realHamOnWry) June 3, 2021

Rule Britannia, Britannia rules the waves. pic.twitter.com/U9sqcgQgeT — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 3, 2021

If the weird conspiracy guys are right and the vaccine causes metal objects to stick to your skin, it could be a huge advantage in Taskmaster for ‘without using your hands’ moments. — Mark Watson, again! (@watsoncomedian) June 9, 2021

The feeling when you realise people took you seriously when you said ‘we must meet up after all of this is over.’ pic.twitter.com/52r3WP8PJp — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) June 8, 2021

